King Koil unveils premium range of mattresses

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:52 AM

Discover the essence of luxurious sleep with the King Koil Intimate Collection, a premium range of mattresses meticulously designed to elevate your sleeping experience. Crafted to perfection, each mattress in this collection is a testament to our commitment to comfort, support, and intimacy.

The Intimate Collection is engineered to provide a deep, rejuvenating sleep, leaving you refreshed and revitalised every morning. Utilising advanced responsive and conforming foam technologies, our mattresses effortlessly adapt to the unique contours of your body, delivering unparalleled support and comfort. With a state-of-the-art Swiss pocketed coil system, motion is expertly isolated, ensuring you and your partner enjoy a peaceful, undisturbed slumber. Wake up feeling more connected than ever, as the Intimate Collection harnesses the power of restorative sleep to enhance your relationship and revitalise both body and mind.

The King Koil Intimate Collection is available in two exquisite grades, each designed to enhance your sleeping experience in unique ways. The ‘affinity grade’ invites you to “embrace your intimacy,” offering a sleep experience that deepens connection and comfort. The ‘embrace grade’ encourages you to “discover your inner radiance,” providing the perfect blend of support and luxury to help you wake up feeling rejuvenated and radiant each day.

Intimate collection features

Swiss pocket springs: Our premium barrel shaped pocketed springs are manufactured using Swiss machine for precision and consistency. This barrel shape springs combined with the ultrasonic welding of each individual coil into its own fabric pocket allows them to work independently and profiling to the body’s shape to prevent pressure points. Independent support means that there is little or no transfer of movement from one sleeping partner to another.

Pocket springs are highly responsive to even the smallest changes in weight distribution, body shape and sleeping patterns, providing support where needed most without compromising on comfort.

Smart cushion aero system (SCAS): SCAS is designed to ensure not only air flows through the mattress construction but also provide deep cushioning & bounce for additional comfort. Thousands of woven thermo-plastic threads bonded together in repeated loops made from super elastic material called elastic polymer are designed for cushioning & air permeability. These combined effects help to prevent heat build¬up and pressure. iFusion Technology: Discover the ultimate in comfort and temperature regulation with iFusion technology. By infusing visco memory foam with King Koil’s Cool Gel, this technology delivers all the benefits of memory foam with the added advantage of an optimal temperature sleeping surface. The open-cell memory foam and King Koil’s pressure-relieving gel cells work in tandem to create a sleeping surface that conforms to every contour of your body, while also maintaining an optimal temperature. Thanks to this unique combination, you’ll enjoy maximum breathability and airflow, ensuring a comfortable and refreshing night’s sleep. Mega Foam Technology:

This is an advanced German technology for manufacturing foam that does not use any ozone depleting harmful chemical in foaming. Thanks to its unique construction, Mega foam provides ideal air circulation and moisture management preventing any heat buildup on the foam surface and ensuring a pleasant, comfortable sleep. Additionally, Mega foam’s conforming properties provide a supportive sleeping surface that relieves pressure points and conforms to the body’s curves. Discover the perfect blend of eco-friendliness and comfort with Mega foam.