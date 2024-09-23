Kick off September with Big Ticket's guaranteed cash prizes and lucky Tuesday e-draws

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:05 PM

As a new season unfolds, now is the perfect moment to seize exciting opportunities and turn your dreams into reality with Big Ticket. As the largest and longest-running raffle in the GCC for cash prizes and luxury cars, Big Ticket is back and offering even more spectacular prizes. This month’s highlight is the grand Dh20 million cash prize, along with 10 additional Dh100,000 prizes, and a chance to win a luxurious Maserati Ghibli. It’s the ideal way to start the second half of the year with thrilling possibilities for your future.

For 32 years, Big Ticket has been a household name across the UAE, offering exciting opportunities with guaranteed prizes. This September, Big Ticket is offering even more with the massive Dh20 million grand prize. With tickets priced at just Dh500, participants not only stand a chance to win the grand prize but also have a shot at 10 additional guaranteed cash prizes of Dh100,000 each. Winners will be announced in a live draw on October 3, making it a day to remember for many lucky participants.

Adding to the excitement, Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws ensure there’s something to look forward to every week. With every Dh500 ticket purchased, customers are automatically entered into the 'Lucky Tuesday Call' e-draws. Each week, three fortunate winners will receive Dh100,000, giving even more participants the opportunity to walk away with a cash prize.

Car enthusiasts are in for a treat this September as well. By purchasing a Dream Car ticket for Dh150, participants can enter the draw for a chance to win a Maserati Ghibli, a luxury vehicle valued at approximately Dh410,000. The lucky winner will be driving off in style when the winner is announced on October 3. This September is brimming with exciting opportunities. With three weekly cash prize winners, 10 additional winners of Dh100,000, and the grand Dh20 million prize all up for grabs, the excitement is at an all-time high. And with the added chance to win the luxurious Maserati Ghibli, the total prize value hits an astounding Dh22,610,000! Customers can purchase Big Ticket tickets online through www.bigticket.ae or visit the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. With an incredible total of AED 22,200,000 million in cash prizes, plus the stunning Maserati Ghibli up for grabs, Big Ticket is once again setting the standard for incredible rewards and excitement. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bigticket.ae or in person at counters located in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Now’s your chance to start the season with excitement and the possibility of winning big!