Keolis MHI celebrates 53rd Eid Al Etihad with inspiring visit to the Etihad Museum

Adel Al Awadhi, Marketing & Communications Director at Keolis MHI

In celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Keolis MHI, the leading transportation company, is organising a special cultural outing for its international employees to the iconic Etihad Museum.

This initiative aligns with the newly launched #ZayedAndRashid campaign, which honours the UAE's Founding Fathers, for their role in establishing the Union, and celebrates key national occasions, including UAE Flag Day and the 53rd Union Day.

By immersing its diverse workforce in the nation's rich heritage, Keolis MHI highlights its commitment to reinforcing national pride and contributing to the UAE's vibrant and inclusive community.

The two-day museum tour, held at the end of November, is offering Keolis MHI’s multinational staff a unique opportunity to explore the UAE’s inspiring journey of unity and progress. Located on the historic site where the UAE’s founding fathers signed the union agreement in 1971, the Etihad Museum brings the nation’s history to life through captivating exhibits, rare documents, and interactive displays.

Adel Al Awadhi, marketing and communications director at Keolis MHI, shared his thoughts on the occasion. “Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) is a time to reflect on this nation's incredible journey and its vision for the future. By visiting the Etihad Museum, our staff will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the values of unity, resilience, and innovation that have driven the UAE’s success. At Keolis MHI, we are proud to align ourselves with these principles as we contribute to the nation's ongoing development," he said. This year’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebration will not only honour the UAE's rich heritage but also highlights its commitment to sustainability. By acknowledging the early roots of sustainable practices in the nation's history, this year’s celebrations align with the UAE’s broader movement toward conscious living. This principle deeply resonates with Keolis MHI's core mission of providing world-class, sustainable public transportation solutions, reinforcing the company's role in shaping a greener future for the UAE.

Keolis MHI continues to prioritise initiatives that promote cultural connection, employee engagement, and community involvement, highlighting its dedication to both professional excellence and social responsibility.