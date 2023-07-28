Kavit Handa and investing in the wellness industry
Choosing the right investment can be a daunting task, but with the right insights, you can distinguish a promising opportunity from a disappointing one.
Today we look at the case of Kavit Handa and the decision to invest in SensAsia, a renowned spa brand.
First, some background on the investor in question: Kavit Handa; through his long career in finance and real estate with such firms as InTouch Relocations, Merrill Lynch, and Africa Capital SA he has acquired extensive knowledge and a fine sense for the deal. After making multiple highly-profitable investments during the first Dubai property boom of the mid 2000s, he branched into other industries including food, service and hospitality. It was during this period that he came to invest in the SensAsia Spa brand.
Since its establishment in 2004, SensAsia Spas has gained recognition for its firm commitment to delivering blissfully indulgent wellness experiences. The brand has continuously innovated the spa industry, becoming a multi-award-winning standard.
SensAsia Spas separates itself through its well-crafted brand strategy, which includes several key elements.
Convenience:
SensAsia Spas offer fast and convenient services, such as 30-minute facials in strategically located highly populated malls. Customers can book services in advance using their online booking system. All locations use the same database so repeat customers are already in the system when travelling to a new location. This convenient approach allows individuals to seamlessly incorporate self-care into their busy schedules.
Community Involvement:
SensAsia Spas actively engages its customer base by involving them in the testing of new treatments and surveying their preferences. This customer-centric approach significantly reduces the risk of investing in unpopular services, ensuring that the brand remains relevant and appealing to its target audience.
Knowledge Sharing:
Leveraging their expertise, SensAsia Spas has successfully expanded into the consulting business. By sharing their knowledge and experience, the brand actively contributes to the development of the ever-evolving spa industry. Through their willingness to learn from past mistakes and teach others the best practices in the business, SensAsia Spas demonstrates their commitment to the growth and success of the entire industry. Not many other businesses encourage their competition.
Quality Products:
SensAsia Spas prides itself on delivering exceptional quality by sourcing high-end beauty products from around the world. Brand partnerships such as Naturabisse and Elemis bring luxury into every treatment. Also, when designing new spa locations, they use natural wood in their design to create the ultimate relaxing atmosphere right when you step in the front door. By consistently using the best products, the brand ensures that customers receive the best overall spa experiences.
With its well-rounded brand strategy and remarkable growth trajectory, SensAsia Spas presents a highly rewarding investment opportunity. The strategic emphasis on convenience, community involvement, knowledge sharing, and quality has enabled the brand to continually expand and generate substantial profits. In the case of SensAsia Spas, its new outlook in business strategy allowed exponential growth. Through its innovative brand strategy, SensAsia continues to revolutionise the spa industry, offering customers exceptional experiences while attracting a loyal and expanding customer base. For investors seeking a profitable opportunity in the spa industry, SensAsia Spas would be a quality investment.
The lessons to be learned for other investors are myriad. Handa has a background in real estate investment, but successfully learned to recognise the parallels between the hospitality and wellness industry and his usual investment mediums.
First, convenience is key to value in both fields; people pay top dollar for offices, flats, houses, etc. in highly connected, centrally located areas, just as people are more willing to patronise a wellness brand which makes it easiest for them to attain the services they require, when and where they require them, as is the case with SensAsia Spas. Second, both industries are highly sensitive to the immediate demands of their consumers; ignored neighbourhoods can go through booms and skyrocket in value overnight, just as new wellness services that meet client demands can fall into trending favour. Third, quality is always king. People pay a premium for the best.
Kavit Handa was able to take his investing perspective, built through years of successful real estate and financial deals, and apply that same criteria to another industry, recognizing that the fundamentals were the same. The result was a profitable investment for Handa and for his own firm.