Kanoo Energy to showcase future-ready solutions at ADIPEC 2024

Kanoo Energy is at the forefront of addressing the evolving needs of the energy sector by showcasing innovative, future-ready solutions at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, the region's largest energy event. A division of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, the company will participate alongside esteemed partners, including Woodfield Systems International, Allweiler Circor, Senior Flexonics Pathway and Doble in technology; Carbon Clean, Adage Kanoo Analytics and CorrosionRADAR in sustainability as well as Manuchar in supply chain of chemicals. With its long-standing presence at ADIPEC, Kanoo Energy continues to advance the regional energy landscape through innovative solutions and collaborative efforts.

Kanoo Energy will embody the theme 'Empowered by Legacy, Driven by Innovation', reflecting its continuous contribution in the energy sector while focusing on the future. The company will address the current demand by leveraging its decades of experience to provide reliable solutions, while placing a strong emphasis on sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices.

Through its key partnerships, Kanoo Energy is set to showcase a range of advanced solutions at ADIPEC 2024. Kanoo’s partnership with Adage combines extensive industry expertise with Adage's innovative technology, aiming to deliver cutting-edge, local value-added gas analytical solutions.

Ali Abdulla Kanoo, president, Kanoo Industrial & Energy shares, "Kanoo Energy’s participation in ADIPEC reflects our commitment to the goals aligned by the visionary leadership in the Middle East energy sector. With over two decades of experience, we focus on energy efficiency and cutting-edge technology to tackle today’s challenges while paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Our strategic collaborations are designed to support the region’s goals for decarbonisation and operational excellence. As leaders in driving change and promoting sustainability, we are dedicated to shaping a robust future for the entire region."

Building on its two-decade legacy at ADIPEC, Kanoo Energy will also showcase its existing and new solutions designed to optimise operational efficiency and enhance sustainability in the oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors. The company’s focus on quality, health, safety, and environment (QHSE) is complemented by its ongoing efforts to contribute to the global net-zero agenda and the operations adhere to its deep-rooted code of conduct.

Fahad Kanoo, vice-president, Kanoo Industrial & Energy said: "ADIPEC presents a vital platform for addressing broader energy challenges and building valuable relationships within the industry in line with the UAE's Green Agenda — 2030 to achieve the goals of sustainable development. Our participation this year highlights Kanoo Energy's commitment to driving innovative solutions. The solutions aim to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, as well as the region's Net Zero targets that emphasize the importance of reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy sources. We encourage all industry professionals to witness groundbreaking technology and innovative solutions at the Kanoo Energy stand and explore our collaborative efforts that are shaping the future of energy in the UAE." Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo Industrial & Energy added: "Our longstanding presence at ADIPEC reflects our leadership in advancing the energy sector across the GCC. Kanoo Energy is deeply committed to driving sustainable innovations that contribute to a cleaner and more efficient energy future for the region. ADIPEC offers an ideal platform for us to showcase our future-ready solutions tailored for the GCC market while strengthening our partnerships within the global energy community." The Kanoo Group, with its rich legacy, is a conglomerate of diverse interests. Kanoo Energy, its subsidiary, is the leading go-to solutions provider for oil and gas, power, utility, mining, and construction, among other industries spanning Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Oman.

Over 184,000 professionals and corporate representatives will attend the four-day event. Visit Kanoo Energy at stand no 12105 in Hall 12 at the ADNEC Centre to explore its latest innovations, connect with industry leaders, and discover how the company is driving sustainable growth across the region.