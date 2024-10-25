Kalyan Jewellers launches two new showrooms in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi

Malayalam movie superstar Tovino Thomas inaugurating a showroom.

Kalyan Jewellers has launched two new showrooms in the UAE on October 19. Located at Mazyad Mall in Abu Dhabi and Meena Bazaar in Al Ain, the new showrooms were inaugurated by Malayalam movie superstar Tovino Thomas. This expansion marked another significant step in the brand’s consistent growth and efforts to enhance accessibility for patrons in the region.

To celebrate the launch and the ongoing Diwali festive season, Kalyan Jewellers has introduced an exciting double bonanza offer including a gold coin giveaway and making charges starting as low as 1.99 per cent only for all jewellery items at the showroom.

As part of this offer, customers will receive a two-gramme gold coin on purchases above Dh6,000, while a one-gramme gold coin will be awarded for purchases between Dh4,000 and Dh6,000. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers, said: “The brand new showroom launches in the UAE enabled us to boost the company’s market presence in the region.”



"The UAE market has always been an important region for Kalyan Jewellers, and our investments in the region reflected our commitment to continue offering a best-in-class shopping experience to our customers,” he said.