Kalim Bechara's artful symphony: Navigating creativity at Kalim ArtSpace

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 12:28 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 12:37 PM

Kalim Bechara, a true polymath hailing from Beirut, seamlessly weaves together the threads of art and music in his life's tapestry. Beginning his artistic odyssey at a tender age, he found solace in the harmonies of the piano at six and later delved into the intricate world of composition at thirteen. His upbringing, steeped in culture and design, served as a catalyst, fostering a deep appreciation for art and a passion that only intensified with his family's extensive European travels. Now situated in Beirut, Bechara's artistic compass extends its reach, with plans for collaborative ventures and art events across the Gulf and the Middle East.

At the heart of Kalim's artistic diversion stands Kalim ArtSpace, a cultural haven nestled in the vibrant district of Hamra, Beirut. Serving as the gallery's visionary force, Bechara orchestrates exhibitions that pulse with the energy of emerging talents and seasoned artists. The space becomes an explorative platform for artistic expression, capturing the zeitgeist of contemporary art in the region. Beyond the confines of his gallery, Bechara assumes the distinguished role of Patron in the CAMMEA group at the esteemed British Museum. This new role exemplifies his commitment to fostering global artistic connections and contributing to the rich tapestry of cultural exchange.

Bechara's academic journey mirrors the diverse and eclectic nature of his artistic endeavours. His educational experiences at institutions such as the American University of Beirut, Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London, EU Business School in Geneva, and the University of RoeHampton in London have cultivated a comprehensive understanding of art that transcends continents and disciplines. This academic diversity enriches Kalim's perspective and informs his role as a cultural ambassador in the art world.

His entrepreneurial spirit finds another manifestation in his extensive collection of Arab Art, a reflection of his specialised focus in the field. Featuring works by prominent artists such as Etel Adnan, Helen El Khal, Paul Guiragossian, Dia Azzawi, and more, Bechara's collection stands as a curated celebration of Arab artistic excellence. Each piece tells a story, contributing to the rich narrative of the region's cultural heritage.

As Bechara continues to shape the cultural landscape, Kalim ArtSpace transcends its role as a gallery, standing as an epitome of his dedication to fostering creativity, connecting communities, and weaving a vibrant story of artistic expression.

Explore more about Kalim and his artistic endeavours at Kalim ArtSpace, where the convergence of art and culture paints a vivid picture of a true visionary in the realm of contemporary art.

— Vaishali Sanjay is a co-founder and editor at MICE Experts FZE.