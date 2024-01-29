Kalandoor Group crowned 'Best Fitout Company in the Middle East' at prestigious awards gala

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 12:55 PM

Kalandoor Group, a leading force in the interior fit-out industry, has announced its triumphant win as the 'Best Fit Out Company in the Middle East' at a glittering awards ceremony held on January 20. The event, a celebration of excellence, took place at the renowned Metropolitan Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road. The award was presented by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi who graced the occasion as chief guest at the Impact Leadership Global Awards. Kalandoor Group is operating in the Middle East from the last 24 years.

Established as a professional Interior Fit-out Solution provider in Dubai, Kalandoor Group has consistently pushed boundaries to redefine the standards of interior design and fit-out services. The recent accolade stands as a testament to the group's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction.

With a legacy that spans more than 20 years, Kalandoor Group has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the Middle East's interior fit-out sector. The award acknowledges the group's dedication to delivering turnkey solutions, creative interior designs, precision joinery, and top-notch shop fittings to clients across the region.

Kalandoor Group's success can be attributed to its experienced workforce, backed by technical expertise and an unwavering passion for perfection. The group takes pride in providing an unmatched service experience that revolves around client satisfaction and sustainability. This commitment has not only earned Kalandoor Group industry acclaim but also the trust of its diverse clientele.

The award-winning edge of Kalandoor Group lies not only in its exceptional portfolio but also in its ability to stay ahead of industry competitors. The group's consistent investment in staff training, adherence to high standards, and regular updates to its state-of-the-art servicing equipment showcase its dedication to staying at the forefront of the interior fit-out landscape.

The 'Best Fitout Company in the Middle East' award, presented at the Impact Leadership Global Awards, highlights Kalandoor Group's influence and leadership within the interior fit-out sector. The prestigious event is known for recognising organisations that make significant contributions to their respective industries.

As Kalandoor Group celebrates this remarkable achievement, it renews its commitment to setting new benchmarks in the interior fit-out industry. The group will continue to invest in its people, technology, and processes to ensure clients receive innovative and tailor-made solutions that exceed expectations.