Just be you!

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 5:32 PM

An event curated as a labour of love by BMCS (part of House of Biori LLC), Arthouse by AV in association with Just Be Wellness Centre.

#justbe is a day of connecting with sustainable, design-led products and services, giving back to the community, and engaging in mindful shopping that contributes to a sense of well-being. Its inspiring to be able to see a focused curation, fostering a sense of authenticity and connections among likeminded individuals and brands.

A holistic point of view, expanding minds and possibilities. Journey with us celebrating the real you without any masks or filters, carrying a bag full of experience that remains cherished.

A conscious curation of sustainable brands that celebrate handmade, handcrafted artisanal workmanship across product segments to an engaging series of holistic experiences that seamlessly blend in with the day. From apparel, accessories, jewellery, footwear, skincare, home accents, art, food & beverage, we have got you covered. An open day for everyone to explore the holistic experiences like Sound Healing, Qigong, Yoga For Kids, Breathwork, free consultations and more at the Just Be Wellness Centre while engaging with the conscious brands, their products and stories.

Creating a community tribe that encourages, embraces and emerges together reflecting a positive and inclusive vision for success celebrating local and artisanal.

See you all 27th Jan between 1130am to 8:30pm at the Just Be Wellness Centre, Dubai.