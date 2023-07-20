Jumbo Electronics announces the sweetest savings for Summer 2023

As temperatures rise across the globe, it’s time to enjoy indoor moments with loved ones. To make the summer season more pleasant and comfortable, Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE's leading consumer electronics distributors and retailers, is having the Sweet Summer Sale from July 14 to 30 as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises shopping extravaganza.

From gadgets to enjoy summer food and drink, appliances to keep your home clean and cool, to technology to keep you and your family entertained, Jumbo has a host of fantastic offers to help you beat the heat.

Philips Juicer Avance Collection

Now Dh859 (Was Dh999)

Nothing says summer quite like a refreshing juice. Cool down with a delicious beverage made using this Philips juicer. Whether you prefer a clear juice or one that’s creamier with up to 50% more fiber, it’s designed with FiberBoost technology that enables you to choose the drink you want at the touch of a button. Easy to clean and with a new, quieter motor that means you don’t wake up the house when you’re preparing your morning juice, it’s the perfect kitchen gadget.

Dyson TP09 Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Purifying Fan

Now Dh2,399 (Was Dh2799)

Keep indoor air cool and clean this summer with the latest air purifier from Dyson. With integrated sensors that constantly detect and destroy pollutants and technology that helps it to purify the whole room, it’s the ideal gadget to make you more comfortable at home. And to help avoid sleepless nights, the night mode allows monitoring and purifying air using the quietest settings with a dimmed display.

Hitachi 700ltr Side by Side Glass Refrigerator

Now Dh5,399 (Was Dh6,299)

If you’re looking for a new fridge, look no further than this premium model by Hitachi with a dispenser and glass black color. In addition to an elegant design that will enhance the look and feel of your kitchen, the summer heat is no match for this fridge, thanks to its extreme cold retaining power where the inside will remain properly cooled even if the atmospheric temperature hits 60°C. The tank-type ice and water dispenser also mean that no troublesome plumbing is required. You can simply pour up to 4 litres of water into the tank and enjoy fresh water and ice at any time.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Now Dh2,099 (Was Dh2,999)

As most opt for indoor hosting over the summer months in the UAE, keep your house spick and span with this cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson. Engineered for powerful, versatile and low-noise cleaning, it has two modes that make it perfectly balanced for everyday quick cleaning – ideal to use just before guests arrive! Incorporating the latest de-tangling technology, it is also engineered for homes with pets, helping to remove stubborn hair from all around your home.

Teka Free Standing Beverage Cooler

Now Dh1,599 (Was Dh2,499)

You’ll never be short of something chill to drink with this Teka beverage cooler, with an electronic adjustable thermostat. It has up to three independent areas where you can store different types of bottled beverages, keeping each one at its proper temperature - and there are plenty of other features to keep every bottle fresh. From humidity control settings to an anti-vibration system, it can hold up to 32 bottles or 100 /83 litres!

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Now Dh4,649 (Was Dh5,000)

With many travelling throughout the summer, stay connected to friends and family and enjoy the benefits of the latest iPhone. Take advantage of enhanced safety features and a reimagined screen display, while also capturing summer memories on the upgraded Pro camera. With a camera system that provides up to 4x resolution, much more detail in much less light, and a cinematic mode equalling the film industry standard – take jaw-dropping photos and turn your holiday videos into Hollywood movies.

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop

Now Dh3,099 (Was Dh3,499)

Delivering excellent graphics performance making it perfect for gaming, video editing and graphic design, this high-performance HP laptop is packed with fabulous features. With a sleek and flexible design and a 360-degree hinge allowing you to choose between two modes - tablet or laptop – it’s perfect to use whether you’re at home playing your favourite games, making videos on-the-go or working hard at the office. The 14-inch full HD display also delivers crisp, clear visuals and vivid colours; meanwhile, its powerful processor provides great speed and performance, and it has plenty of storage for all your crucial files.

Sony Digital Still Camera DSCZV1 with Sony GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip

Now Dh2,899 (Was Dh3,099)

Make sure your summer holiday memories last a lifetime by capturing your adventures with this latest camera from Sony. Purpose-built to offer a compact camera that blends the proven imaging capabilities of the RX100-series platform with an updated physical design for more efficient content creation, it’s particularly ideal for vloggers and influencers. It also comes with a wireless shooting grip for efficient camera control.

All products are available in Jumbo Electronics stores or at www.jumbo.ae, and there’s no better time to purchase them, with savings of up to 60 per cent off a range of products from laptops and cameras to home appliances, mobiles and much more.