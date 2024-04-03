JSS Private School rings in term with Ramadan festivities

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 3:10 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 3:29 PM

JSS Private School recently ushered in the new term with a vibrant display of Ramadan cheer. The school entrance donned a traditional Ramadan look, adorned with decorations and intricate lanterns, setting a warm and festive tone for the returning students.

Heightening the celebratory atmosphere, teachers stood ready to greet their students, dressed in elegant Arabic attire. "We aimed to create a special welcome that reflects the spirit of the holy month," said principal Chitra Sharma. "This warm embrace sets the stage for a term filled with learning and cultural understanding."

Excited chatter filled the air as students, some sporting new backpacks and hairstyles, reconnected with friends after spring break.

"The decorations looked amazing, and seeing the teachers in traditional Emirati clothes was cool," shared Divyam Varma, a grade 11 student. "It feels like a special start to the term."

JSS Private School embraces the spirit of Ramadan, integrating its values into the curriculum and fostering a sense of community. It celebrates a milestone this year, marking 13 years of nurturing young minds and enriching the educational landscape of Dubai. As JSS Private School enters its 14th year, it looks forward to continuing its legacy of shaping future generations of global citizens in Dubai.