JSS Private School celebrates Eid Al Etihad highlighting #ZayedandRashid campaign

JSS Private School recently hosted a vibrant Eid Al Etihad celebration, honouring the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and forward-thinking vision. The event featured the #ZayedandRashid campaign, paying tribute to the nation’s founding fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, while fostering a profound sense of pride and unity among students.

“As a school committed to nurturing young minds, we believe in the importance of connecting students to the UAE’s history and values,” said CEO Govindrao Naik. “Through the #ZayedandRashid campaign, we aim to instill a sense of responsibility and pride in shaping the nation’s future, in alignment with the UAE Vision 2031.”

A highlight of the celebration was a breathtaking student-led collage artwork inspired by six key themes: wildlife, Arabic utensils, national achievers, the UAE’s journey through time, architectural marvels, and Arabic calligraphy. These creative expressions showcased the UAE’s diverse identity through the unique perspectives of young artists. The festivities were enriched by traditional Arabic poetry, songs, and dances, bringing the country’s cultural traditions to life. Students and visitors enjoyed a variety of activities, including face painting and henna art, blending creativity with tradition. A dedicated food counter served authentic Arabic cuisine, offering attendees a taste of flavors deeply rooted in Emirati culture. Beyond celebrating heritage, the event emphasised the UAE’s forward-looking goals, particularly the ‘We the UAE 2031’ national vision and the Education Strategy 2033, which champions a transformative, learner-focused approach to education.

The #ZayedandRashid celebration at JSS Private School was more than an event; it was a meaningful tribute to the UAE’s past and future, inspiring a shared sense of pride and aspiration among the school community.