JSS Private School celebrates CBSE results of Grade 10 and 12

Grade 12

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 5:58 PM

Euphoria swept through the air as students of JSS Private School, Dubai rejoiced a perfect pass rate of 100 per cent in Grade 10 and Grade 12, brimming with excitement upon the declaration of the CBSE results on Monday.

Grade 10

In Grade 10, Devaki Sunish emerged as the top scorer, achieving an impressive overall percentage of 98.6 per cent. The second and third spots are taken by Harish Murugappan and Hana Sabira. They attained remarkable grades of 98.4 per cent and 97.4 per cent respectively.

With a commendable grade average of 89 per cent, all 127 students who appeared for the CBSE board exam, secured first class with distinction. Noteworthy achievements abound as 55 per cent of students attained scores above 90 per cent which is consistent.

Grade 12

Harshul Tapan Desai claimed the top spot in the school with a stellar overall score of 98.4 per cent. Following closely behind, Akash Ajin Thomas and Harini Bala Vaithilingam secured the second and third positions, achieving impressive grades of 97.4 per cent and 96.6 per cent respectively. Notably, Aakash and Harini, previously crowned UAE toppers in Grade 10, continued their remarkable academic journey into Grade 12.

With a grade average of 86 per cent, all 110 students appeared for the final school exam secured 75 per cent and above. Overall, 35 achieved scored above 90 per cent and 50 students secured 80 per cent and above, highlighting the school's commitment to academic excellence.

The inclusive support system behind academic success

“Our achievement owes much to the outstanding efforts of our Inclusion department. Our students of determination have not only excelled in their board results but have also set remarkable personal records and we are extremely happy to see their success,” commented Chitra Sharma, Principal, JSS Private School, Sharjah.

The school leadership extends heartfelt appreciation to the students for their dedication and hard work, which have been pivotal in achieving these results. Big shout out to the parents for their steadfast support of the extra classes (onsite and online) given by the school, particularly in preparing students for board exams.

"A special word of thanks is reserved for the teachers, the true pillars of our school, whose tireless efforts and guidance brought us this success,” commented Bindu Rajiv, vice principal.

Year after year, JSS Private School continues to set new milestones across various domains, a testament to its commitment to excellence in education.