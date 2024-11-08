Joyalukkas brings exclusive offers to heart of Kuwait with new Souk Al Watiya branch

The grand opening of the new Joyalukkas showroom at Souk Al Watiya, was inaugurated by Dr Adarsh Swaika, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, on October 16, 2024. — Supplied Photo

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, marked a significant milestone in Kuwait, on October 16, with the grand opening of its newest showroom in Souk Al Watiya.

The inauguration was officiated by Dr Adarsh Swaika, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, who graciously cut the ribbon to unveil Joyalukkas’ latest destination for luxury jewellery.

The new showroom represents not only the brand’s deep roots in the region but also its unwavering commitment to offering the finest gold, diamond and precious stone jewellery collections to discerning customers.

In celebration of this grand opening, Joyalukkas is delighted to present its valued customers with a range of exclusive inaugural offers. Shoppers can enjoy a free 24k one gramme gold bar on diamond and precious stone jewellery purchases worth KD420 or on gold jewellery purchases worth KD1,600.

Additionally, a free 24k 500mg gold bar is available with purchases of diamond and precious stone jewellery worth KD250. As a special gesture to commemorate this occasion, Joyalukkas is also offering no making charges on eight gramme gold coins, as well as zero per cent deduction on old gold exchange. Speaking on the occasion, John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas Group, said: “We are deeply honored to extend our legacy of jewellery excellence in Kuwait with the inauguration of this new showroom. At Joyalukkas, our goal is to ensure that every visit is a celebration of luxury and heritage.” “Our new showroom will continue to uphold the finest traditions of jewellery craftsmanship, while offering our customers an exclusive shopping experience with our specially curated collections and inaugural offers. This opening marks a new chapter in our journey to bring joy and beauty to every customer,” he said.

As one of the most prestigious names in the jewellery industry, Joyalukkas continues to set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction. With its new Souk Al Watiya showroom, the brand promises to remain at the heart of Kuwait’s jewellery scene for many years to come.