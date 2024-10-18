Join Dr Rajul Matkar in a unique breast cancer awareness event: 'Pink Cooking Challenge'

In an innovative effort to raise awareness about breast cancer, Dr Rajul Matkar, a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist with over 35 years of experience, is hosting a unique event— 'The Pink Cooking Challenge' —on October 26, at Rove Hotel Downtown. Known for her commitment to promoting health through food and lifestyle, Dr Matkar is combining her medical expertise with her passion for healthy living to engage the community in a creative and meaningful way.

The Pink Cooking Challenge encourages participants to prepare a healthy dessert that embodies their personal 'pink story,' reflecting what the colour pink signifies to them in terms of health, wellness, and breast cancer awareness. Dr Matkar, who also runs a popular food and lifestyle blog, emphasises the importance of recognising and consuming nutritious foods as a means to prevent diseases, including breast cancer.

Participants will have the opportunity to share their unique interpretations of pink through their dishes while raising awareness for a critical cause. The event will begin at 3:00pm, and attendees can look forward to a vibrant culinary experience, coupled with an inspiring message of breast cancer prevention. Prizes will be awarded to the top three dishes, along with five additional recognitions for the most creative and interesting culinary creations, generously sponsored by renowned brands such as Kenwood, Braun, and others.



To participate in the Pink Cooking Challenge, individuals are encouraged to register by October 18 via the event page.