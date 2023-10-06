JNTO launches ‘Japan Travel House’ in Qatar

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has inaugurated the ‘Japan Travel House’ in Qatar, a pioneering initiative designed to serve as a dedicated contact point and information hub for travel to Japan. This strategic move aims to kindle interest in visiting Japan and encourage travel from the GCC countries, with a particular focus on Qatar.

The official launching event took place on October 4, at the Japan Travel House. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony which was attended by Satoshi Maeda, ambassador of Japan to the state of Qatar. Notably, the ceremony was also open to the general public in Qatar, providing them with an opportunity to learn about travel to Japan.

Japan Travel House in Doha, Qatar

The Japan Travel House will actively distribute pamphlets highlighting various tourist attractions across Japan. Visitors can expect personalised face-to-face travel guidance and prompt responses to their inquiries. Additionally, the facility will feature informative display panels introducing diverse destinations from all corners of Japan. Plans are also in place to host Japanese cultural experience events.

Satoshi Maeda said: “Tourism is one of the important areas for bilateral relations between Japan and Qatar. The government of Japan has introduced various measures to promote tourism from Qatar to Japan. Visa waiver measure for nationals of the State of Qatar based on ordinary passport registration system for Qatari nationals started in April this year, and we began accepting applications electronically from August.”

Daisuke Kobayashi, executivedirector of JNTO Dubai.

Daisuke Kobayashi, executive director of the JNTO Dubai Office, said: “I am pleased that JNTO was able to establish the contact point for inbound travel to Japan in Qatar. The GCC countries, including Qatar, are considered to be very important markets for JNTO. In addition to operating dedicated Middle East social media accounts, we believe in the importance of having a contact point where visitors can interact face-to- face, experience Japanese culture, and feel closer to Japan. This will make Japan more accessible, generate interest, and spark curiosity as a travel destination.”

Night view of Yokohama, which will host the International Horticultural Exhibition in 2027.

The Middle East region has witnessed a rapid surge in tourist arrivals to Japan, surpassing pre- pandemic levels. According to JNTO data, the number of visitors from Qatar to Japan reached 1,642 during the period from January to June 2023, marking a remarkable increase of 2,465.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. This figure also represents a 11.3 per cent growth from the same period in 2019. The reestablishment of air connections between Qatar and Japan has significantly contributed to this revival.

The recently-opened Expo 2023 Doha is poised to bring considerable attention to Yokohama, Japan, which will host the next International Horticultural Exhibition in 2027. This presents a pivotal opportunity for JNTO to raise awareness of Japan as a preferred travel destination, particularly among those in Qatar who have yet to visit Japan.

This initiative aligns with JNTO’s commitment to showcase Japan’s diverse appeal, encompassing its rich natural landscapes, culinary delights, vibrant culture, and profound history. By establishing the Japan Travel House in Doha, JNTO Dubai Office aspires to increase the number of tourists visiting Japan and enhance tourism spending from the Middle East.

For further inquiries and information about travelling to Japan, please visit: www.japan.travel/en/.