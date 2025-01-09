Jaquar launches Hybrid Cloud Shower, redefining luxury and innovation in UAE bathrooms

Jaquar Group, the global leader in bathroom and lighting solutions, has officially introduced its cutting-edge Hybrid Cloud Shower system, promising to transform the luxury bathroom experience in the UAE. Known for its exceptional design, quality, and sustainability, Jaquar continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the new Cloud Shower, offering a state-of-the-art solution to the UAE's growing demand for personalised and high-tech bathroom amenities. With its established presence in over 55 countries, including the Middle East, Jaquar reaffirms its role as a pioneer in redefining bathroom luxury.

As India’s leading bath brand, Jaquar’s innovative approach to design and technology has earned it global recognition. The introduction of the Cloud Shower system exemplifies the company’s ongoing dedication to luxury, convenience, and cutting-edge technology.

The Cloud Shower system is designed to offer a truly personalised shower experience in the UAE’s rapidly evolving luxury bathroom market. Combining advanced technology and high-end design, the system allows users to enjoy multiple shower modes, including rainshower, mist waterfall, handshower, or bodyjets, with a simple touch of a button. Whether users desire a soothing rain shower or an invigorating waterfall, the Cloud Shower provides effortless customisation for a tailored experience every time.

The innovative hybrid touch control system merges analog and digital technology, offering precise control over water temperature, flow, and shower modes. With an intuitive twist of the knob and easy mode switching via touch controls, the Cloud Shower enhances user experience by delivering a seamless and indulgent shower. Designed to withstand the UAE’s challenging climate, the Cloud Shower system is engineered for durability and reliability. It features advanced safety measures such as a temperature lock to prevent overheating, electronic valves for smooth transitions between modes, and a battery backup to ensure continuous performance even during power outages. These innovations ensure a worry-free, luxury shower experience, combining both style and dependability. Jaquar’s Cloud Shower is customisable to meet individual preferences. It offers trim plates that can accommodate up to four touch buttons, providing flexibility for users to enjoy multiple shower modes simultaneously. Available in six sophisticated colour finishes, the Cloud Shower complements both modern and traditional bathroom designs, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any luxury bathroom space.

With this launch, Jaquar continues to push the boundaries of bathroom luxury and technology, solidifying its position as a leading innovator in the global bathroom industry.