Japan embassy in UAE hosts 'Anime, Manga and Games: Seminar on entrepreneurship in the creative industry between Japan and the UAE'

With five distinct offerings, each with its own focus, attendees can expect tailored content that caters to their specific needs
The Embassy of Japan in the UAE, with participation from Ministry of Culture and Youth, organised a seminar titled 'Anime, Manga and Games: Seminar on entrepreneurship in the creative industry between Japan and the UAE' on November 4 at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas.
The seminar was held to share the ideas and knowledge on the Japanese contents, such as manga and anime, as well as to discuss the collaboration between Japan and the UAE in the field of creative industry.
Three entrepreneurs and a creator who are active in Japan and/or the UAE shared their knowledge and experiences, while an official from Ministry of Culture and Youth gave a presentation on the UAE’s 'National Strategy for Culture and Creative Industries (NSCCI)', emphasising the importance of fostering professionals in the industry.
The seminar also featured a Japanese university’s professor who gave a special presentation on design thinking and his manga project that applied the method. This seminar was organised with a purpose of supporting the implementation of NSCCI as well.
The seminar witnessed the enthusiastic participation of about 100 high school and university students, academics from prestigious institutions, as well as individuals keenly interested in the field of culture and creative industry entrepreneurship.
With five distinct offerings, each with its own focus, attendees can expect tailored content that caters to their specific needs
The challenge encouraged students to think critically and creatively to address real-world data problems; learning how to formulate hypotheses, design experiments, and evaluate model performance
Thriwe has garnered an impressive membership base of over 2,000 members in the past two months
Customers can now indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at ALBAIK, conveniently located in a premier location on the ground floor of Dalma Mall
Air Maniax sets itself apart by prioritising safety and delivering exemplary service
This recognition of his hard work and progress in the art was bestowed upon him by Leo Vieira one of grappling’s most important coaches and one of the Top BJJ Competitors of All Time by BJJ Heroes
Asem's success can be attributed to his unwavering determination, adaptability, and his ability to navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape
AIM Summit unveils innovative approaches to tackle climate crisis funding gap