It’s time for a 'Lazy Summer' of relaxation with Chattels & More

As temperatures soar, Chattels & More presents the ultimate solution to stay cool and cozy at home with its latest 'Lazy Summer' campaign. This initiative is designed to enhance relaxation by showcasing a curated collection of sofa beds, reclining sofas, armchairs, and modular sofas.

Sofas are the centerpiece of any living room, offering a space for quality time with family or solo relaxation. Understanding the vital role they play in daily life, Chattels & More introduces three types of adaptable sofas to maximise comfort and style.

Combining functionality with elegance, sofa beds are perfect for hosting guests or transforming any space into a serene retreat. With seamless design and practicality, these versatile pieces are an essential addition to any home this season.

For those seeking elevated comfort, Chattels & More's reclining armchairs and sofas deliver exceptional flexibility, perfect for binge-watching favourite shows or unwinding after a long day. Crafted from high-quality materials and durable fabrics, these products are stylish and ideal for families with young children and pets, ensuring long-lasting comfort and peace of mind.

Offering versatile configurations, modular sofas adapt to the needs of any living space, making them an excellent choice for dynamic and modern households. Each piece is meticulously crafted, combining ergonomic design with contemporary aesthetics to enhance home decor. "Our ‘Lazy Summer’ campaign is all about embracing the joy of staying indoors and creating moments of relaxation with our loved ones,” said Adrian Shaw, CEO of Chattels & More. "Whether you’re looking to upgrade your living room or enhance your home’s comfort, our collection promises to elevate your summer experience." Chattels & More’s extensive sofa collection is now available at showrooms across the UAE. Discover the essence of comfort and style, and transform your home into a sanctuary of relaxation this season.

