UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

ISMA Entertainment to host WeTel Television Global Excellence Awards 2024

The star-studded event promises to be a spectacular affair, with renowned Bollywood celebrities Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan gracing the occasion

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 4:45 PM

In a dazzling celebration of global excellence, ISMA Entertainment proudly presents the WeTel Television Global Excellence Awards 2024, set to take place on February 10, at the opulent Habtoor City V Hotel in Dubai. The star-studded event, hosted by ISMA Entertainment, promises to be a spectacular affair, with renowned Bollywood celebrities Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan gracing the occasion as the esteemed celebrity guests.

The awards ceremony will be attended by distinguished guests from international embassies, ministries, trade and business associations, as well as professionals from various fields of socio-economic affairs. The grand event aims to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding achievements across industries, highlighting the exceptional contributions of individuals and organisations on a global scale.

Arman Khan, director of WeTel TV, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Appreciation through awards is a great way to showcase your business and gain recognition for the hard work that you and your team have put in. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate the value and impact of your business and highlight the successes you have achieved."


More news from KT Network