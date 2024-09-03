E-Paper

International Extraordinary Achievers Awards 2024 celebrates global excellence in Dubai

The International Extraordinary Achievers Awards stand as a testament to the organisation's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:30 PM

The prestigious International Extraordinary Achievers Awards 2024, organised by Westworld Events, a subsidiary of the UK-based Westworld Group, took centre stage at the Lavender Hotel in Dubai. The event brought together a distinguished array of global achievers to honour those who have made significant contributions in fields such as business, technology, education, and health. This grand celebration of talent underscored Westworld Events' dedication to recognising excellence across borders, fostering an inclusive and global platform for success.

The awards ceremony honoured individuals whose exceptional efforts have had a positive impact on society, reaffirming Westworld Events' mission of recognising achievements beyond barriers of nationality, colour, caste, or religion. The International Extraordinary Achievers Awards stand as a testament to the organisation's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity.


The ceremony welcomed renowned figures, including Major Omar Al Marzooqi, the first Arab referee for the World Olympics and World Cup; Bakhit Omar Al Balushi from Oman; Professor Shirley Lewis from the USA; Imdad Hussain Khan from the UK; Bupesh Arora from India; Khaled Hussain Chaudhry from Pakistan; and Dr Abdul Latif from India. These distinguished guests presented awards to the extraordinary individuals whose contributions have shaped their respective domains.

The event recognised a diverse group of awardees, with honorees hailing from countries such as Pakistan, India, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE. Among the notable recipients were Khola Ali Al Shams, Leena Hussain, Maidu Marwan, Isa Ali Mabrouk, Waleed Usman, Abubakar Ali Sal, Parveen Mehmood, Neema Khalil, Uday Saleh Makki, Firoz Abdullah, Nawal Atiya Ibrahim, Reema Kapali, Naresh Kumar, Sandeep Nepali, Engineer Danish Hussain, Mohammad Waqas Khan, Faisal Mehmood, and many more. Each individual was celebrated for their outstanding contributions in various fields, exemplifying excellence and leadership on the global stage.

Beyond the awards, the event featured lively entertainment with music and singing performances, delighting the audience. A general quiz competition saw enthusiastic participation, with prizes awarded to winners, adding a fun and engaging element to the evening’s festivities.

In her closing remarks, Naima Lashari, CEO of Westworld Events, accompanied by managing director Naveed Sattar and general manager Zarnab Lashari, expressed their gratitude to all participants and honorees. They reiterated Westworld Events' ongoing commitment to celebrating and encouraging excellence in all fields. "Our mission is to continue this initiative, fostering a global community where achievements transcend boundaries of race, religion, and nationality," remarked Lashari.

The International Extraordinary Achievers Awards 2024 not only celebrated individual accomplishments but also emphasised the shared responsibility of promoting global excellence. This event reinforced Dubai’s reputation as a hub for recognising talent and contributions from across the world.


