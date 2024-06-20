Interiors present exceptional living pieces from the Italian brand Francoferri

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 5:36 PM

Interiors, the home furniture brand renowned for over five decades of design excellence, is home to some of the world’s best furniture brands, including the Italian design powerhouse, Francoferri. Interiors continue to focus on innovation, quality materials, and skilled craftsmanship, bringing a world of unique designs to suit every style and taste through its catalogue.

The Francoferri brand, a name synonymous with passion, craftsmanship, and design, traces its roots back to 1956 when it was founded by Rocco Ferri Sr. Today, the legacy is carried forward by the family’s third generation. Francoferri Italia excels in blending contemporary design with a distinctive identity while honouring its rich heritage. The brand’s commitment to Italian artisan knowledge in upholstery ensures unmatched comfort and enduring value.

Standout pieces from the brand, available at Interiors include the Sacai Sofa - which features geometrical quilting and a dynamic modular design. The checkerboard configuration allows for multiple arrangements to fit diverse living spaces. Constructed with fir, beech, and plywood, and available with either metal or upholstered bases, the Sacai sofa combines elegance and comfort.

Another remarkable Francoferri sofa, The Spiga sofa is a testament to linearity, marked by refined details like inclined metal feet and deep quilting. Also available in other configurations, Spiga offers numerous ways to embrace elegance in both leather and fabric upholstery. The brand’s Abbracci modular sofa, on the other hand, follows soft lines and shows expert craftsmanship, evident in its contoured quilting. The contemporary aesthetic creates a precise and inviting idea of comfort.

Francoferri Italia’s refined design and craftsmanship have enabled the brand to constantly evolve its offering, creating timeless designs built to last. In addition to Interiors’ extensive sofa and living room furniture catalogue, they offer customers the ultimate choice in creating enviable spaces that embody their style.

Drop into your nearest Interiors store or visit www.interiorsfurniture.com to explore Francoferri pieces and the complete furniture catalogue to find your perfect piece.