InsuranceMarket.ae recognised by Tokio Marine's Innovation Award

From left: Unni Krishnan, head of broker business at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Avinash Babur, founder and CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, and Tsuyoshi Yamasaki, general manager at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance.

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 9:00 AM

The UAE's insurance sector is ever-evolving, with many players striving to differentiate themselves in a saturated market. Among them, InsuranceMarket.ae has been steadily carving out a unique niche. Its recent achievement, the 'Innovation Excellency Award' by the globally respected Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Company, is noteworthy and adds credence to its industry standing.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, reflected on this achievement, "Awards like these resonate with our core ethos. It's not just about innovation for its own sake but about making the insurance process more intuitive and user-friendly. Our aim has always been to simplify complexities inherent in insurance, making it more accessible for our clientele."

Complementing this sentiment, Tsuyoshi Yamasaki of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, UAE, expressed his commendations on this occasion: "It is our pleasure to present the 'Innovation Excellency Award’ to InsuranceMarket.ae at TMNF Awards 2023. This award reflects their immense contribution towards Tokio Marine Nichido’s vision of digital Innovation for transforming the Insurance Industry. InsuranceMarket.ae has been one of our best business partners over the years. We at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, UAE congratulate Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae and his team for this great achievement."

At the heart of InsuranceMarket.ae lies a vision that transcends mere accolades. Their blend of cutting-edge digital solutions with personalised advisory uniquely positions them in the UAE's insurance realm. This recent recognition emphasises their dedication to pairing innovation with genuine consumer needs. As the industry ebbs and flows, all eyes will be on how InsuranceMarket.ae shapes its future while elevating industry standards.