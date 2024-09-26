InsuranceMarket.ae earns Great Place to Work Certification, setting a standard for employee satisfaction

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:07 PM

InsuranceMarket.ae has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work certification, an acknowledgment of the company's efforts to create a balanced, inclusive, and supportive working environment. The certification is based on employee feedback, covering areas like leadership, workplace culture, and professional development.

One of the standout findings of the survey was the company’s strong leadership. Employees recognised the management for its ability to clearly communicate the company’s vision and priorities, while maintaining ethical practices. Leadership was also noted for its accessibility, with employees describing management as approachable and open to questions, contributing to a sense of transparency and trust within the organisation.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a reflection of our commitment to our team. We believe that empowered employees are the driving force behind our success,” said Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. “This certification confirms that we're on the right path, but also challenges us to continue improving.” Another area where InsuranceMarket.ae performed well was its commitment to inclusivity. Employees across different demographics reported feeling equally treated and valued, regardless of age, gender, or race. New team members particularly appreciated the welcoming environment, with many stating that the company has made efforts to ensure everyone feels a sense of belonging from the outset. “We’ve built a culture where people feel they belong and can contribute meaningfully. It's not just about policies but about day-to-day actions that make employees feel valued,” added Fayaz Kariyambath, general manager and HR leader.

As the company continues to grow, the challenge will be to build on this foundation, ensuring that the satisfaction levels of today become the standards of tomorrow.