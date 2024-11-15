Inside Elie Saab’s glamourous Riyadh fashion show executed by Gilbert Haddad

The Elie Saab fashion show in Riyadh wasn't just an event; it was a dazzling spectacle that redefined the Middle Eastern fashion landscape. Under the masterful execution of Gilbert Haddad, "The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab" unfolded like a cinematic dream, immersing guests in a realm where haute couture intertwined with the allure of Hollywood glamour. This landmark occasion celebrating 45 years of Elie Saab’s Maison, set the stage for an unforgettable celebration of style, creativity, and elegance.

A-list celebrities graced the red carpet, from Halle Berry and Monica Bellucci to Hande Erçel and Nadine Nassib Njeim proudly walked the red carpet adorned in iconic looks from Elie Saab's archive alongside brand-new designs. The red carpet itself was a stunning 850 sqm, designed with a red-on-red colour scheme and gilded accents, featuring 3D mapping that animated the outdoor building. This fusion of high fashion and grandeur production elevated the event to a glamorous premiere.

Following the runway show, guests indulged in a cocktail reception in the welcome area, where they continued to immerse themselves in the show’s enchanting atmosphere. The venue accommodated around 1,000 guests, including 200 VIPs, ensuring an exclusive yet vibrant ambience.

Guests were invited to leave reality behind as they entered a meticulously designed liminal space, feeling as though they were stepping into Elie Saab’s ethereal and whimsical universe. The venue, an expansive 6,500 m², was transformed into a fully immersive environment that captivated the senses. The design featured a warm color palette, enveloped in a dreamlike haze, enhancing the surreal experience.

The show began on a high note with Halle Berry gracing the stage in her vintage iconic Elie Saab gown, a striking homage to the iconic dress she donned at the Oscars in 2002. The whole event was characterised by its ultra-sensorial experience with a monochromatic environment that set the mood for the evening. Guests wandered through multiple living tableaux, each telling a unique story while showcasing Saab's craftsmanship, including nostalgic TV props descending from the rigging and cascading flowers that highlighted Elie Saab’s romantic aesthetic. Notably, water projections created a mesmerizing deep-dive effect, enhancing the overall immersive experience. The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab event masterfully fused fashion with entertainment, showcasing stellar performances from icons like Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Nancy Ajram, Amr Diab, and Camila Cabello. Meanwhile, a dazzling lineup of supermodels, including Isabeli Fontana, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, and Anne Vyalitsyna, graced the runway, creating an unforgettable spectacle.

At the heart of the show was a colossal 15-ton sphere, the ORB, which served as a focal point for visuals and performances. This striking element symbolised the convergence of dreams and reality, echoing the show’s theme of transcending the ordinary.