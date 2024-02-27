INOI presents INOI Privé: The first network of exclusive, key distributors from around the world

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 11:50 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM

INOI Corporation unveils INOI Privé, a groundbreaking loyalty initiative within the mobile industry aimed at fostering increased trust, collaboration and additional profit among its global business partners. This exclusive network brings together key distributors from across the globe, all committed to a philosophy of long-term, mutually beneficial business growth.

Yoonsoo Kim, CEO of INOI, expressed, "The launch of INOI Privé marks a significant milestone in our history, symbolising our commitment to integrating our key partners into the fabric of INOI's mission to connect customers to the digital world. Since our inception in 2016, we have focused on expanding our reach, especially in developing countries, striving to offer accessible and secure digital connectivity. With our global headquarters now in Dubai, and ongoing dialogues with major electronics market players in various regions, INOI aims to establish a presence in 40 countries by the end of 2024. This vision is supported by our commitment to manufacturing excellence and unparalleled customer support."

The INOI Privé's inaugural meeting coincides with the 2024 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where INOI is showcasing its expanded mobile device portfolio. The 2024 lineup highlights the brand's dedication to providing advanced, accessible, and user-centric mobile technology.

Key highlights from the new mobile offerings include:

INOI A14: Priced at $79*, this LTE smartphone features a large screen and a balanced feature set for affordable connectivity.

INOI A34: At $109*, it offers a powerful 5000 mAh battery and Memory Fusion technology for up to 12GB of RAM, ensuring extended performance.

INOI A54: Available for $139*, this model delivers high-quality videography with its 50 MP camera, powered by a fast MediaTek Helio G88 processor and up to 256GB of memory.

inoiPad Max: Redefining the tablet experience at $349*, it comes with a detachable keyboard, a 12.6" high-resolution screen, a high-performance chipset, and a 10,000mAh battery, suitable for both work and entertainment.

*The prices mentioned are preliminary estimates of the planned average global retail price. Actual regional prices may vary due to local taxes, import duties, and exchange rates. For accurate pricing in your area, please check our official website or contact local retailers closer to the product launch.

— Vaishali Sanjay is a co-founder and editor at MICE Experts FZE.