Informa Connect announces global speakers and agenda for 22nd edition of HR Summit & Expo in Dubai

Informa Connect, a global leader in the Middle East events industry, today announced the full agenda and speakers of their flagship HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) Summit 2024; the UAE’s most influential HR event to be held from 20-25 October, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Now in its twenty-second year, more than 4,500 of HR’s leading thinkers will come together with 124+ expert speakers, and an extensive exhibition with 70+ solution providers with the aim to revolutionise practices with groundbreaking insights and networking opportunities for the region’s community.

The summit will deliver an unparalleled experience across five days of immersive workshops, thought-provoking discussions, and industry-leading exhibitions under six themes: Future of Work, artificial Intelligence, Rewards and Compensation, Talent Acquisition and Retention, and Culture, Diversity, Equality, Inclusivity, and Belonging. The event will kickstart on October 20 with certified workshops for HR professionals in acquiring practical skills and credentials that drive impactful changes within organisations. The most important workshops include Situational Leadership Essentials, providing empowerment through the effective management approach from HR leaders on individual team needs, helping professionals overcome the complexities of AI adoption in HR processes. These workshops will be led by global experts Darren Carrington and Jon Fletcher, enabling people to learn the agile and precise responses to altering work dynamics.

The summit, 'AI in the Workplace Summit,' on October 22 will bring together a trailblazing group of industry visionaries to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in transforming HR. The summit will boast incredible speakers, such as Dr Gopal Kutwaroo and Lt. Colonel Dr Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi. The speakers will go in-depth about how AI is defining productivity, decision-making, and talent management. Therefore, participants can expect to learn how, through AI, recruitment processes can be optimised, the efficiency of performance management improved, and skills gaps closed with predictive analytics.

Throughout the summit, attendees will have access to exclusive learning outcomes designed to elevate their human resource practices. Compensation and Benefits: Powered by HRCI workshops will focus on relevant areas concerning pay equity, performance-based pay structures, and healthcare benefits, equipping HR professionals with knowledge to develop competitive, compliant compensation systems. In AI Integration for HR, participants will be adequately armed with a holistic understanding to better implement AI technologies in an ethically sound way while driving employee performance, using data in strategic management decisions. Sustainable HR and Human Capital Reporting workshops will be conducted, covering metrics and strategies to bring HR in line with an organisation’s sustainability goals, making sure businesses are ready for the future of work.

The Future Workplace Awards, on October 23, will highlight organisations leading HR innovation in the Middle East. As the UAE continues to invest in its national workforce through local talent development initiatives, one of the key challenges faced by organisations is building sustainable talent pipelines. Therefore, sessions on local talent development, including company perspectives on how to align their HR strategies with UAE Vision 2030, will be one of the key focus areas for the event. Shabnam Rawal, managing director of Informa Connect, said: "This year's HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) is designed to offer strategic and practical help to customers navigating the rapidly changing HR landscape. This year's summit will delve into transformative trends shaping our industry, including the incorporation of AI tools to enhance decision-making, personalised talent attraction strategies that resonate with diverse candidate needs, and the critical emphasis on business resilience in an ever-changing landscape. Aligning with the UAE's vision of advancing human resources as a strategic pillar for economic growth, the event promises to be a guidebook for success. By the end of the summit, we aim to empower HR leaders with innovative insights and practical solutions that will drive organisational success in the years ahead." For the complete agenda, please click here.