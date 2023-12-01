Industry veteran and stalwart Dr Vivek Mansingh takes on as chairman of advisory board at iAccel Gulf Business Incubator

From left: Shalabh Jakhetia, managing partner and COO — iAccel GBI, Dr Vivek Mansingh, chairman — iAccel GBI, Anishkaa Gehani, managing partner and CMO, iAccel GBI, and Deepak Ahuja, co-founder and CEO, iAccel GBI.

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 4:03 PM

iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI), a catalyst in UAE’s dynamic startup ecosystem announces the appointment of Dr Vivek Mansingh, a Stanford alumnus and global leader as the new chairman of the Advisory Board. The recent appointment bestows iAccel Gulf Business Incubator with a significant edge, marking a revolutionary move that prioritises innovation and governance, thereby enhancing its strategic approach.

Founded in UAE in 2023 under the Hamdan Incubation Program, iAccel Gulf Business plans to expand its footprint to Saudi Arabia in the next 18 to 24 months. Under Dr Mansingh’s visionary advisory, the Dubai SME-certified company is looking forward to shaping and refining its long-term vision, providing insight into industry trends, global expansion, and investment strategies, while ambitiously meeting its short-term goals.

Having spent almost four decades immersed in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Silicon Valley and India serving as an innovation evangelist, Dr Mansingh is one of the few global leaders who has worked with Steve Jobs, David Packard, Bill Hewlett, Michael Dell, and John Chambers among other distinguished world-class leaders. With a talent of this calibre on the roster, iAccel GBI is anticipated to bring about a ground-breaking transformation as it works on strengthening the emirate's role as a vibrant talent hub in the startup ecosystem and solidifying its position as one of the leading global cities, aligning with the goals outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Commenting on the momentous development, Deepak Ahuja, founder at iAccel GBI, said: "Dr. Mansingh's wealth of experience and strategic insights will undoubtedly propel iAccel GBI to new heights, fostering substantial growth in our journey towards enhancing UAE's dynamic startup ecosystem. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping iAccel GBI into a global innovation powerhouse. I am grateful to Dr. Mansingh for coming on board as Chairman to the Advisory Board and sharing in our vision to make an impact as we solidify iAccel GBI’s position as a leader in the world of entrepreneurship."

Dr Mansingh said: "It brings me great joy to formally collaborate with iAccel GBI. With over four decades immersed in the entrepreneurial realm, I eagerly anticipate sharing strategic insights to navigate the UAE business landscape. Our primary goal is to articulate a roadmap, outlining iAGBI's vision, and foster a vibrant, enduring environment while we focus on network expansion and enhanced financial governance for flourishing businesses and driving sustainable growth, leveraging the UAE's immense potential."

Together with the new role Dr Mansingh also launched his book 'Achieving Meaningful Success' in Dubai, which has been praised by Ratan Tata, Narayan Murthy, Kiran Majumdar-Shaw, Sadhguru, John Chambers, Dr Devi Shetty, Rahul Dravid, Prakash Padukone, Vinita Bali, Vani Kola, and more. These distinguished people have achieved amazing success by passionately pursuing their goal-based journeys and have underlined the ideas shared in the book.

Aiming to be one of UAE’s leading ecosystem players, iAccel Gulf Business Incubator offers a plethora of opportunities for startups from across the world. The company has a network of close to 300 angel investors, with five venture capital firms and 12 HNIs and family offices working with them.

iAccel GBI collaborates extensively with academia to foster an entrepreneurial and innovative culture among students in leading UAE universities.

Dedicated to fostering gender diversity in entrepreneurship, iAccel GBI will be introducing iThrive, a platform to offer 360-degree solutions to women-led startups. The objective is to empower visionary women to thrive in the business landscape, driving innovation, and contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic startup ecosystem. In addition, iAccel GBI is actively drawing in interest from UAE national talent, providing incubation and fostering initiatives to nurture their entrepreneurial potential.