Industry leaders unite to shape the future of UAE’s retail sector at IBPC Retail Conclave

The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the IBPC Retail Conclave 2024, held on October 11 at the Taj Dubai, Business Bay. The event brought together distinguished leaders from the retail sector to discuss the evolving business landscape and share valuable insights into the UAE’s thriving retail ecosystem.

The conclave was graced by the presence of chief guest Yatin Patel, deputy consul-general of India, who highlighted the critical role of the retail industry in driving business growth across the UAE. Additionally, Maha Al Gargawi from Dubai Chambers and Mansoor Al Malik from Dubai Customs offered key perspectives on the future trajectory of Dubai’s retail sector. The event featured engaging panel discussions with prominent industry leaders, including Nandakumar V from Lulu Group International, Shuja Jashanmal from Jashanmal Department Store, Karthika Unni VP from Titan Company Limited, and Ashish Panjabi from Jacky’s Business Solutions.

These experts delved into the current challenges facing the sector and shared innovative strategies to overcome them. Highlighting the growing influence of luxury retail, Dr (CA) Sahitya K Chaturvedi delivered a compelling presentation on the sector’s increasing relevance in the UAE’s economic landscape.

The event was also supported by The Electronics Group (TEG) Dubai, further emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping the future of retail.

The IBPC Retail Conclave 2024 was a resounding success, strengthening the industry’s network and reaffirming the significance of retail in the UAE’s economy.