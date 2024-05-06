Industry leaders convene at PMI UAE Chapter's Annual Gathering Conference

PMI UAE Chapter was honoured with a special congratulatory memento from PMI Global.

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 12:40 PM

The Project Management Institute (PMI) UAE Chapter convened its highly anticipated Annual Gathering Conference on May 5, under the leadership of Adeel Sultan, president, P P Kumar, director — membership and certification, Waseem Haider, director —community engagement), Anjana Wijegunasinghe, director – media and marketing, Bhavin Lad, director – events, Jamna Jabbar, director — governance, and Hakim Taane, director – finance at the prestigious One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai. This momentous event not only celebrated the chapter's annual gathering but also marked a significant milestone as the chapter commemorated its 10th anniversary.

With an impressive turnout from a member base of around 4,000 project management professionals from across the UAE, the conference served as a premier platform for networking and engagement among project management experts.

Among the distinguished speakers was Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, who delivered a compelling keynote address on 'UAE: A Drive Towards Sustainable & Digital Economy', shedding light on the nation's progressive initiatives in embracing digital transformation while ensuring sustainability.

The participants of PMI UAE Chapter 10th Annual Gathering.

Another notable keynote speaker, Ike Nwankwo, a prominent member of the PMI board, shared insights on the intersection of project management and artificial intelligence, highlighting the evolving role of AI in shaping project management practices globally.

Johannes Heinlen, PMI's chief growth officer, shared strategic insights in his keynote presentation, 'PMI: NEXT', outlining the organisation's vision for the future and inspiring attendees with a glimpse into upcoming initiatives.

The conference also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion titled 'Navigating the Intersection of AI, Sustainability, and Project Management: Shaping the Future'. Esteemed industry leaders deliberated on the synergies between these critical domains and their implications for the future of project management practices.

In a heartfelt tribute, the event honoured the past board of directors whose visionary leadership has propelled the chapter's growth over the past decade. Additionally, recognition was extended to the dedicated volunteers and current board of directors whose tireless efforts ensured the success of the event. Danway, a renowned name from energy and construction segment was an associate sponsor for the event joined by PMI ATP, Red Learning.

With a thriving membership base of project management professionals, the PMI UAE Chapter continues to set benchmarks for excellence in project management across the region. The chapter's impact extends beyond its membership, with over 15 partners from academia, private, and government organisations collaborating to spread project management awareness and best practices.

The success of the Annual Gathering Conference underscores the chapter's commitment to advancing the project management profession and fostering a community of excellence and collaboration.

The PMI UAE chapter eagerly anticipates achieving substantial growth in its membership, enabling members to fully utilise the benefits offered by the chapter.

