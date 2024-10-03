Indian Consulate General in Dubai announces relocation of attestation services office

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced the relocation of its outsourced attestation services office, operated by SGIVS Global LLC, to a new, larger facility. Starting from Monday, October 7, all attestation services will be provided at the new office located at Office No. 302 and 104, Al Nasr Central, Oud Metha, Dubai.

The new 6,400 sq ft facility will include a premium lounge and a more spacious general waiting area, providing enhanced comfort for applicants and improving the overall service experience.

According to Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, the decision to move the office was driven by the growing demand for attestation services from both Indian nationals and foreign residents in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. "We are committed to delivering streamlined and efficient services, and this move is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to enhance our offerings. The new location will allow us to better serve the Indian community and others who rely on our attestation services in Dubai. With state-of-the-art facilities and technology-driven processes, we remain dedicated to improving the customer experience,” stated Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad, managing director of SGIVS Global LLC.

The attestation center provides a variety of services, including the attestation of death certificates, power of attorney, sworn affidavits, passport copies, medical certificates, company documents, and more. Currently, the consulate processes approximately 250 attestation requests daily, with the ability to handle up to 750 requests on busy days, ensuring a maximum processing time of just 20 minutes.

In addition to the new office in Oud Metha, SGIVS Global will continue to operate its office in Abu Dhabi, located at Office No. 701, Abu Dhabi University Building, Shaikh Al Nahyan Camp Area, providing comprehensive attestation services across all emirates. The new location is easily accessible for applicants using public transportation, with its proximity to the Oud Metha metro station and Oud Metha Central bus station. The office will be closed for relocation on October 5, so applicants are encouraged to plan accordingly. New Office Details: