Indian actress Hansika Motwani unveils Arakkal Gold and Diamonds' new showroom at Rolla Square, Sharjah

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 2:59 PM

Arakkal Gold and Diamonds, a renowned name synonymous with elegance and luxury in the realm of jewellery, has announced the grand opening of its newest showroom in Rolla Square, Sharjah. The inauguration ceremony took place on February 18, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey of expansion across the Emirates.

The auspicious occasion was graced by the presence of the illustrious Indian actress, Hansika Motwani, who inaugurated the showroom amidst much fanfare and celebration. Renowned for her talent and grace, Motwani's presence adds a touch of glamour to the event, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence and opulence.

Adding to the allure of the evening, attendees were treated to a mesmerising live performance by the acclaimed singer and performer, Sayanora Philip.

This expansion underscores Arakkal Gold and Diamonds' dedication to reaching every corner of the Emirates, bringing its exquisite collections closer to discerning patrons. With a commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship, timeless designs, and exceptional quality, the brand continues to redefine luxury in the world of jewellery.

As the curtains rise on this new chapter, Arakkal Gold and Diamonds invites patrons to witness the unveiling of its latest collection, showcasing breathtaking designs crafted to perfection. From timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, each piece epitomises the brand's ethos of elegance, sophistication, and everlasting beauty.

In addition to the Rolla Square showroom, Arakkal Gold and Diamonds is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of Safari Mall Sharjah, further solidifying its presence in the region and bringing its exquisite offerings closer to connoisseurs of fine jewellery.