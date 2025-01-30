From left: Syed Abdus Salam, chief operating officer; Hamad Jassim Al Darwish Fakhroo, chairman; Mir K. Rasool, chief business officer; and Randa Azar, group head of HR.

This Ramadan, Index Exchange, a leading financial services provider in the UAE, proudly launches the fourth season of its flagship campaign, ‘Shan E Ramadan — Abki Baar… Bulldozer Ka Waar!’ — a tribute to the courage and determination of expatriates who, like powerful bulldozers, overcome challenges to build brighter futures.

Expatriates embody the spirit of a bulldozer — relentlessly cutting through life’s toughest terrains, transforming obstacles into opportunities, and breaking barriers to achieve their dreams. Leaving the familiar comforts of home, they forge new paths with resilience and hope, becoming the backbone of the UAE’s growth and prosperity.

Index Exchange recognises the sacrifices and courage of the expatriate community. The "Shan E Ramadan" campaign goes beyond financial services to offer life-changing rewards, including a home back home, a quarter kilo of gold, Dh50,000, and four SUV cars — symbols of the aspirations that fuel their journey and the brighter futures they strive to create.

Mir K Rasool, chief business officer, added: “Expatriates are the unsung heroes who bravely navigate life’s toughest challenges, leaving their homes and comforts to provide for their families. Season 4 of the Shan E Ramadan campaign is our way of honouring their sacrifices, saluting their resilience, and expressing our deep gratitude. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering this community with meaningful rewards that truly make a difference in their lives." "This campaign is not just about rewards; it’s about honoring the courage and resilience of expatriates," said Syed Abdus Salam, chief operating officer of Index Exchange. "Ramadan is a time for reflection, generosity, and gratitude, and this initiative allows us to give back to those who inspire us every day."

This Ramadan, Index Exchange invites everyone to join in honoring the "Bulldozers of Courage" — those who overcome challenges to carve paths to success and inspire others to dream big. The promotion runs until the 29th of March 2025. For more information about the "Shan E Ramadan" campaign, visit www.indexexchange.ae.