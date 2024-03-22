Imtiaz Developments soars as the 'Rising Star Developer of the Year'

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments receives the ‘Rising Star Developer of the Year’ at Bayut's annual award ceremony.

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM

Imtiaz Developments, a leading force in Dubai's real estate scene, has secured the coveted title of 'Rising Star Developer of the Year' at Bayut's annual award ceremony. This prestigious recognition highlights Imtiaz Developments' exceptional contributions and innovative approach that are reshaping the industry.

The award ceremony, held at the Royal Atlantis Hotel, Dubai, served as a platform to celebrate excellence within the region's real estate sector. Imtiaz Developments stood out amongst its peers, impressing the judges with its unwavering commitment to quality and a dedication to pushing boundaries in every project.

"This recognition from Bayut is truly an honour," said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments. "It's a tribute to the tireless efforts of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to exceeding expectations in everything we do."

Imtiaz Developments has rapidly carved a niche for itself, renowned for its distinctive architectural designs, unwavering focus on sustainability, and a customer-centric approach. Their diverse portfolio encompasses residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, solidifying their position as a key player in Dubai's ever-evolving real estate landscape.

This award serves as a powerful validation of Imtiaz Developments' vision. As the company expands its footprint and embarks on exciting new ventures, it remains resolute in its mission to set new benchmarks for excellence and shape the future of real estate development in the region.

Founded in 1993, Imtiaz Developments has solidified its presence as the leading real estate developers in the region. With a diverse portfolio spanning luxury, residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, Imtiaz Developments is shaping the future of Dubai's real estate landscape.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: 800 Imtiaz (468 429)