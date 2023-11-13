Imtiaz Developments appoints National Engineering Bureau for community project in Dubai Land

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments and Jamil Jadallah, CEO of National Engineering Bureau.

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 3:28 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 3:37 PM

Imtiaz Developments, a prominent real estate developer known for its boutique and innovative projects, has appointed the National Engineering Bureau (NEB), a leading engineering firm with over 39 years of experience, for an upcoming residential community project in Dubai Land Residential Complex.

Imtiaz Developments has announced that the National Engineering Bureau (NEB) will oversee the design and supervision of a 40-story residential community project in Dubai Land. The National Engineering Bureau (NEB) is a UAE-based company providing engineering solutions for over three decades. With a team of 500 skilled architects, engineers, and project managers, NEB has a reputation for delivering exceptional results across diverse projects, making them the ideal pick for Imtiaz Developments' upcoming project in Dubai Land.

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, said: "Dubai's expanding residential communities along Al-Ain Road have positioned Dubai Land as a central location, conveniently connected to all major highways. Its strategic positioning, just a 15-minute drive from Downtown, Business Bay, and Dubai Airport, makes it an ideal residential location for professionals working in prime areas of the city. Through our collaboration with NEB, we aim to elevate the housing standards in this area, providing residents with a distinctive blend of accessibility, quality, and comfort, solidifying Dubai Land as the next premium residential community in Dubai."

The project aims to set a new benchmark for upscale living by integrating contemporary design and state-of-the-art amenities. With NEB's expertise, Imtiaz Developments is poised to deliver an innovative engineering and design experience, offering a sustainable and vibrant community. The project will embody the essence of contemporary living, offering a blend of aesthetics and functionality.

Imtiaz Developments has launched six projects this year in prime areas of Dubai, including the successful completion of the Westwood by Imtiaz project in Al Furjan. All their projects feature state-of-the-art amenities and a tranquil environment, providing residents with a premium lifestyle.