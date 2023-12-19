Imtiaz Developments achieves a significant milestone with the early completion of the westwood by imtiaz project in Al Furjan

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 4:01 PM

Dubai's Real Estate landscape witnesses a groundbreaking moment as Imtiaz Developments proudly celebrates the early handover of its prestigious boutique project, Westwood, by Imtiaz, located in the thriving Al Furjan district. Setting an unprecedented pace, Imtiaz Developments defies industry norms by completing the project well ahead of schedule. This extraordinary achievement underscores the developer's unwavering commitment to excellence.

Follow us on







Masih Imtiaz, the CEO of Imtiaz Developments, expressed, "The early completion of Westwood by Imtiaz is a testament to our commitment to our customers. We recognize the importance of not only meeting but exceeding our promises and creating homes that go above and beyond our customers' expectations. This milestone is a reflection of our team's relentless dedication, artistry, and passion for achieving the extraordinary."

Westwood by Imtiaz offers an exquisite range of fully furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently situated in the vibrant Al Furjan community; all apartments are equipped with a smart home system enabling residents to remotely control their access, ambient lighting, air conditioning, and other features. Beyond meeting the growing demand for high-quality developments, Westwood by Imtiaz stands as a tribute to Imtiaz Developments' commitment to providing residents with proximity to malls, expanding infrastructure, and leisure facilities. The metro line connectivity sets Westwood's prime location apart as one of the most profitable developments in Dubai.

Masih Imtiaz elaborated on the project's significance, stating, "Our vision extends beyond construction; it's about crafting lifestyles and ensuring substantial returns on Real Estate investments. Westwood by Imtiaz not only caters to the contemporary living needs of its residents but also offers an exceptional investment opportunity in the thriving Dubai community."

Imtiaz Developments has undeniably raised the bar in the realm of proactive development, careful planning, and unwavering commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction. This achievement not only reinstates investors' confidence in the developer but also sets a noteworthy benchmark in the industry. Imtiaz Developments envisions eight new projects, each tailored to meet the needs and preferences of their customers.