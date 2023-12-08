IMA launches certification focused on foundational financial and managerial accounting knowledge

The FMAA certification will open new pathways for early career professionals while helping to strengthen and expand the profession’s talent pipeline

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 3:21 PM

IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), the worldwide association of accountants and financial professionals in business, today announced the launch of a new foundational certification in the accounting and finance profession. The FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) instils the fundamental knowledge and competencies in accounting and finance, allowing professionals early in their careers to showcase their expertise to employers and build a foundation to expand their skills.

“The FMAA provides a flexible and practical path for individuals who want to prove their ability to speak the language of business with current and future employers,” said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO of IMA. “As knowledge of accounting fundamentals becomes more critical for businesses and coupled with the shortage of professionals pursuing accounting and finance careers, the FMAA minimizes traditional barriers to entry and opens opportunities to others from across other professions and industries.”

Those who acquire the FMAA will build knowledge in five content domains: general accounting and financial management, financial statement preparation and analysis, planning and budgeting, cost management and performance metrics, and professional ethics. The two-hour exam includes 80 multiple-choice questions. The FMAA has no prerequisites to pursue the certification.

The FMAA represents a groundbreaking chance for talents in the Middle East to gain critical accounting and finance skills that are essential in today's business landscape," said Ahmad Mkhallati, senior director of IMA Middle East, India and Africa Operations. “In a region where the demand for competent professionals in accounting fundamentals is rapidly increasing, the FMAA addresses the lack of skilled accountants and finance experts. In the Middle East, where the number of talents requiring such certification is on the rise, the FMAA is a necessity to foster the growth and development of the financial sector.

Registration for the FMAA will open in January 2024 for the initial testing windows of March 2024. Exams will take place globally at Prometric testing centres.

For more information about the FMAA, visit https://www.imanet.org/FMAA-Campaign.