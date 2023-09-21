IFS appoints Hoda Mansour as chief operating officer of APJ, ME&A

Hoda Mansour, chief operating officer, APJ, ME&A at IFS

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 3:49 PM

IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company has announced the appointment of Hoda Mansour as the chief operating officer for Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East and Africa (APJ, ME&A). This appointment is evidence that the company’s consistent performance, industry accolades and ambitious regional growth plans are attracting highly experienced and seasoned talent to build on the exceptional results of the first half of 2023.

Commenting on her new appointment Mansour said: “I am excited to join IFS at such an important time in its growth trajectory and bring my experience to the team. IFS is a leader in the industry, with a unique customer focus and truly differentiated market position. I am delighted to be on board and looking forward to working with our customers and partners.”

Vincent Carvalho, Regional President, APJ, ME&A, IFS commented: “IFS has experienced phenomenal growth and as we continue our trajectory in the region, I am pleased to welcome Hoda to the organization as Chief Operating Officer.” Carvalho continued, “Hoda’s proven track record of leading business transformation and growth, developing world-class teams, and delivering business value to customers will enable us to accelerate towards our goals.”

Prior to joining IFS, Hoda worked for leading multinational software companies including SAP, Oracle & Microsoft in regional and global capacities, most recently leading SAP’s Business Process Transformation Practice across Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Hoda’s leadership and impact have been acknowledged by Forbes Middle East, recognizing her as one of the 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in 2023. This came on the back of her recognition by Forbes Middle East as one of the Top 5 Women in Technology for 2022 and being on the Forbes Middle East Most Powerful Businesswomen list since 2018. Additionally, in March 2023, she was appointed as the non-executive board member of Commercial International Bank (CIB), was selected to chair CIB’s Board Sustainability Committee and is a member of the Operations and Technology Board Committee. She has been a member of the Board of Governors of the American Chamber of Commerce since June 2021 and served as the vice-president and board member of the German Chamber between September 2020 and September 2022.