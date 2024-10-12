Idealz expands global footprint: Signing ceremony mark new franchise partnership in Mexico

Idealz, the first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform, known for its innovative ‘Shop and Win’ model, has joined forces with the Fajer family, business leaders in retail, luxury, and real estate in Mexico, the US, Dubai, and Hong Kong. This strategic move aims to pave the way for Idealz’s entry into the Latin American market, introducing its unique shopping experience to Mexico. The partnership was kick-started with a signing ceremony held at the Idealz Experience Center in Dubai and marks a major milestone in Idealz’s global expansion.

In attendance were Jad Toubayly, founder and CEO of Idealz Holding, and Raul Trevino Fajer, who will take on the role of CEO of Idealz Mexico. The symbolic ceremony marked the start of a strategic alliance aimed at driving growth in one of Latin America's fastest-growing e-commerce markets.

Idealz's distinctive combination of online shopping and the opportunity to win life-changing prizes has redefined the e-commerce experience, positioning it as a leader in the industry. With successful expansions across various regions, the company is now poised to captivate Mexican consumers and further solidify its position as a global innovator.

Commenting on the partnership, Toubayly stated: "Partnering with the Fajer family marks a key moment in Idealz’s journey to reshape the global e-commerce landscape. Our expansion into Mexico is not just about entering a new market; it’s about revolutionizing how consumers experience online shopping. With the local expertise of the Fajer family and our innovative approach, we are ready to bring unprecedented excitement and value to Mexican consumers."

For his part, Raul Trevino Fajer added: "We are excited to join forces with Idealz for their expansion into Mexico. This partnership allows us to combine our deep understanding of the local market with Idealz’s transformative e-commerce model. Together, we will offer a shopping experience unlike any other, creating lasting value for consumers and contributing to the growth of digital commerce in the region." The partnership will leverage both companies' expertise to establish sustainable and scalable operations in Mexico. By focusing on cutting-edge technology, enhanced customer engagement, and strategic growth, the collaboration aims to deliver lasting value and innovation to the Mexican market.

Since inception, Idealz has established itself as a pioneering platform. With prizes ranging from luxury cars and electronics, to cash prizes and apartments, Idealz has left no stone unturned in giving customers chances to win big. To date, the platform has awarded over $75 million in prizes, deeply impacting the lives of over 8,500 winners from all around the world.