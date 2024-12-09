iCodejr’s Code Battle 2024 celebrates the UAE's brightest young coders in its 3rd edition

iCodejr, the STEM-accredited online coding academy for school children, successfully concluded the 3rd annual Code Battle, an event that showcased the exceptional talents of young coders from across the UAE. Held over two weekends in November at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (DTEC) in Dubai Digital Park, this year’s competition saw an impressive participation of over 450 students from Grade 1 to Grade 12, representing schools in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain.

The competition concluded with winners being recognized in three categories, based on grade levels:

Grades 1–4: Cadet Category

1st Place: GEMS Modern Academy, Dubai, Tech Titans

2nd Place: The City School International, Sharjah, Rayyan Champion

3rd Place: Brighton College, Dubai, The Brightonians

Grades 5–8: Captain Category

1st Place: GEMS Founders School, GFS Tech Titans

2nd Place: GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah, Syntax Samurai

3rd Place: Delhi Private School, Ajman, ROBOKATZ

Grades 9–12: Colonel Category

1st Place: GEMS Winchester School, Dubai, Logic Legends

2nd Place: Sharjah English School, Overflowed Stack

3rd Place: Dubai GEMS Private School, Round A Block

The winning teams were awarded trophies and medals sponsored by iCodejr, along with gift cards provided by event partners BITS Pilani, Skillhub, and Blix.

Championing the future of coding for kids

Code Battle is an inter-school coding competition designed to inspire the next generation of digital innovators. This free initiative by iCodejr emphasises creativity, teamwork, and resilience, while helping students build essential coding skills in a collaborative, engaging environment.

The 2024 edition saw over 90 per cent attendance from registered participants, with families and schools enthusiastically supporting the event. Parents actively participated in side activities while cheering for the young coders. The competition featured engaging themes that resonated with the students and adhered to strict guidelines, fostering creativity and problem-solving among participants.

Hannan Moti, co-founder of iCodejr, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements: "Watching these young coders tackle complex challenges with creativity and confidence has been truly inspiring. Code Battle is not just a competition but a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the boundless potential of young minds. He added: "Our mission is to provide students with opportunities to explore coding in an engaging and supportive environment, equipping them with the skills needed to shape the future. This year's turnout and enthusiasm reaffirm our commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders." Looking Ahead to 2025 The next edition of Code Battle is already scheduled for November 2025, promising even greater opportunities for young coders and schools across the UAE to showcase their skills and creativity. One of this year’s judges, Dr Judhi Prasetyo, head and founder of RoboTechX Lab at Middlesex University Dubai, praised the participants' exceptional talent: "The ingenuity and problem-solving skills displayed by these students were remarkable. What stood out was their ability to collaborate and think critically under pressure—skills that will serve them well beyond this competition. Initiatives like Code Battle play a pivotal role in preparing the next generation for a technology-driven future." As Code Battle continues to expand, it remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering young talent and providing a platform for students to shine. For more details on Code Battle, visit codebattle.tech.

To learn more about iCodejr, its courses, and eligibility, visit icodejr.com, call +971 50 MY ICODE (69 42633), or email contact@icodejr.com.