ICL Tours and Travels unveils renovated office

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 1:46 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 2:13 PM

ICL Tours and Travels LLC, a distinguished name in the travel and tourism industry, proudly inaugurated the renovation of its first office located at the Office Court Building in Oudh Metha, Dubai.

This momentous occasion coincided with the announcement of the company's latest venture – the acquisition of the region's largest desert safari facility.

Under the leadership of CMD Adv KG Anil Kumar and CEO Uma Anilkumar, along with Director Amaljith A Menon, the ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a significant milestone for ICL Tours and Travels.

Adv KG Anil Kumar expressed the company's commitment to continuous expansion, statin: "ICL is on a trajectory of continuous expansion to meet the evolving tourism requirements of the world."

CEO Uma Anilkumar shared insights into the company's future plans, stating: "ICL is actively seeking new talents in the travel and tourism industry. In the near future, we envision establishing new offices staffed with a skilled team of experts."

Director Amaljith A Menon shed light on ICL's strategic focus, stating: "UAE inbound tourism and international holiday packages will be a new focal point for ICL, aligning with our commitment to offering unparalleled travel experiences."

ICL Tours and Travels has also launched its revamped website, www.icltours.ae, providing users with easy access to a comprehensive range of travel services. The company's diverse activities encompass ticketing, visa services, holiday packages, special multiple entry visa services for Saudi Arabia, UAE inbound tourism, GCC tourism, and, in India, promotion of religious and medical tourism.

With an eye on global expansion, ICL Tours and Travels is poised to make waves in the travel industry, bringing forth innovative services and a dedicated team of professionals. As the company grows, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences to clients around the world.