ICAI Dubai Chapter New Excom marks its inaugural event in grand ceremony in full house

ICAI Dubai Chapter managing committee members, eminent speakers and guest at the event.

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 7:00 PM

Amidst an atmosphere pulsating with promise and potential, the inaugural event of ICAI Dubai Chapter’s New Excom 'Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders' dawned as a resounding success in the presence of dignitaries, setting the stage for a transformative journey ahead. The event, initiated by the secretary of the ICAI Dubai Chapter, CA Rishi Chawla, commenced with an insightful address highlighting and emphasising about the empowerment of future leaders.

The event was addressed by chief guest Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, who recently highlighted the significant contributions of Indian Chartered Accountants (CAs) in the UAE during a major event. With approximately 8,000 Indian CAs in the UAE, their impact on the nation's financial sector is monumental. Ambassador Sudhir emphasised that nearly 60-70 per cent of all CFOs in the country are Indian CAs, stating, "Your contribution to the UAE economy is very widely acknowledged not only by the UAE leadership but also the corporate world."

In addition to honouring the achievements of Indian CAs, the event also spotlighted prominent Indian leaders in various sectors, showcasing their impact on the UAE and India.

CA Rajesh Somani

CA Rajesh Somani, new chairman of the ICAI (Dubai) Chapter, spoke about the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship. With his experience as an international commodity trader, he believes that a CA equipped with strategic thinking is most suitable to become an entrepreneur and business leader. Somani emphasised, "Necessity was the mother of invention, but now innovation is a must for growth and survival in business." A journey of new entrepreneur starts with Imagination. CA Somani while addressing the full house, highlighted the focus on learning from successful leaders and entrepreneurs, particularly in emerging technologies such as AI, digitisation, blockchain, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Embracing the fourth Industrial Revolution, the ICAI (Dubai) Chapter aims to promote quality over quantity in organising events, with a goal of thinking big and leveraging Dubai's unique position as a global hub.

Special guest CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of The Institute Chartered Accountants of India, emphasised the organisation's commitment to empowering future leaders. He stated, "Every year, we produce new leaders because the leadership says a leader is a person who can make new leaders rather than followers. We are working for the next generation, ensuring that they inherit a strong legacy."

Motivational speaker Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) from the Indian Army shared his insights on leadership and the importance of investing in people. He noted, "When you invest in people, you create a business that is long-lasting. The Indian army derives its strength from morality, culture, ethos, and its people."

Dr Tayeb Kamali

Guest of honor Dr Tayeb Kamali, chairman of the board at Abu Dhabi School of Management, spoke about the strong partnership between the UAE and India, describing it as "a triumph of entrepreneurship between two governments, each striving to further their collaboration in a very peaceful and happy environment with complete harmony.”

To sum up the evening, motivational speaker Shailesh Lodha, an Indian TV producer, renowned poet, and author, emphasized the importance of enjoying life's every moment with laughter. Drawing from personal experiences, he shared anecdotes of his journey from a joint family background to success in Indian TV and film. His engaging and humorous address captivated the audience, underscoring his belief that a day without laughter is a day wasted.

Overall, the event underscored the significant contributions of Indian professionals in the UAE, especially in finance and leadership roles, and celebrated the strong ties between India and UAE in various sectors.