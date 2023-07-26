HuQQabaz Garden: Celebrating Turkish cuisine and hospitality
Dubai's dining scene is no stranger to innovative concepts, but the buzz lately is all about HuQQabaz Garden, a place that's not just serving food, but celebrating a culture.
Brought to you by Q Food and Beverage, the wizards behind the beloved Turkish spots, HuqqA and HuQQabaz Dubai, have taken things up a notch with their latest venture. It's more than just a restaurant; it's a grand celebration of Turkish cuisine and hospitality.
Walking into HuQQabaz Garden, located in the Mall of the Emirates, feels like stepping into a lush oasis. "We aim to recreate a piece of our homeland here in Dubai and interpret the unique flavors of the world cuisine with our chefs," says the team behind the concept. The bougainvillea's cascading from the ceiling, vibrant pops of neon pink and lime, and a stunning butterfly sculpture make it a feast for the eyes.
And then there's the food. Real, authentic, heart-warming HuQQabaz dishes that will make you feel like you've traveled the world. The breakfast spread, the creamy-mushroom-sauce-drizzled steak, the saffron cake, each dish transports you to the shores of the Bosphorus. The HuQQabaz team expresses this as follows: "Our cuisine reflects the rich heritage of Turkey. Every bite is a respect to our roots and a love letter to our guests. We take pleasure in each of our presentations with our cuisine that also includes world flavours."
HuQQabaz Garden has got a full crowd raving about the ambience, the food, and the whole experience. The team assures that HuQQabaz, which offers unique experiences and is a work of art, will take its ambiance forward at every step, offering the perfect setting for family gatherings or a cozy dinner with friends. "Our expansion is not just about growth," they say, "It's about spreading the joy of Turkish hospitality and creating memorable dining experiences for our patrons."
As a result, the Turkish spot is leading a kind of culinary revolution with its striking decor, warm hospitality and doors opening to Turkish and world cuisine. It's not just about eating; It's about experiencing the whole world in Dubai.
The HuQQabaz Garden, managed by Q Food and Beverage, is not just a place to eat; A place to belong, a place to celebrate culture, and above all, a place to savor authentic flavors. This is not just a meal; a journey that promises to take you on a world tour, one delicious, authentic, soulful bite at a time.