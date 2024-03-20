How SP Jain School of Global Management’s EMBA degree has evolved to meet the educational needs of the modern working professional

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 2:33 PM

SP Jain School of Global Management has responded to the demands of the global higher education landscape by offering an innovative approach towards the need for online degrees with its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree. This degree has been built from the ground-up for the busy working professional, an 18-month part-time business degree that fits around work schedules with classes taking place on weekends in the evening.

What separates the EMBA from SP Jain School of Global Management from any other online degree, is the use of proprietary, self-developed software, that was built for student engagement, offering a classroom-like environment online. This platform is known as Engaged Learning Online (ELO), a state-of-the-art technology designed to offer a virtual classroom experience that focuses on real-time engagement. ELO is the only one of its kind that was built for the higher education and student experience in mind, rather than being repurposed to suit something other than an office environment.

One of the key features of ELO is the professor being able to make eye contact with students and interact in real time. This dramatically increases the engagement and comes close to replicating real classrooms. The ELO studios, where professors conduct their lessons, are set up with robotic tracking cameras that allows them to engage in one-on-one conversations with students, as if they were sitting side-by-side.

Crafted to meet the demands of busy working professionals, the online EMBA degree boasts a modular format that empowers students to navigate their academic journey at their own pace. This flexible learning model not only provides adaptability but also allows students to seamlessly continue their studies in the face of unexpected events such as job transfers, relocations, or major personal and professional changes.

Critical to the overwhelming response to the ELO platform has been the live translations of more than 100 languages. Students from all around the world can attend classes in real time and receive translations as the classes take place.

Speaking on the use of ELO during EMBA classes, Jyoti Kumar, geophysical manager at PGS in Cairo said: "When it comes to teaching and learning, ELO stands out. While widely utilised in the industry, other digital platforms are useful for business meetings and general communication, they are not as well suited for creating an engaging learning environment in the classroom."

“I was surprised by amount of engagements ELO offered and never felt that I missed a lot by not opting for classroom option. Features like raising hand, chats and quizzes made it very engaging making learning journey fun with classmates and professors.”

Yash Mohan, recent EMBA graduate and head of revenue assurance at Emtel, Mauritius said: "The ELO experience was perfect for students like me, who face geographical constraints. ELO classes effectively eliminate such barriers, allowing me to access high-quality education from any location. One notable benefit is the interactive nature of the learning environment. Through the utilisation of various tools such as chat functions, polls, and breakout rooms, active participation and engagement within the cohort are encouraged. Additionally, the flexibility provided by recorded sessions is invaluable. This feature allows students to review material at my own pace or catch up on missed live sessions, further enhancing the overall learning experience."

As the business world evolves, universities have needed to update their offerings to prepare students for the global employment landscape. Students need to be able to study around their work commitments and higher education providers should be flexible in their offerings to ensure students are able to study while working.

An online EMBA allows students to collaborate with and learn from senior executives, entrepreneurs, and accomplished business leaders. This exchange of ideas and perspectives expands horizons, encourages novel thinking, and exposes individuals to innovative approaches to addressing business challenges. In addition to this, beyond the confines of traditional academic learning, the SP Jain School of Global Management EMBA degree prioritises the development of a professional network, with regular interactions with peers, alumni, faculty, and notable industry figures.

In a globalised business landscape where professionals are constrained by time and location, an accredited Executive MBA from an Australian university addresses these challenges effectively. By leveraging purpose-built technology tailored to replicate office dynamics, such a degree not only facilitates career advancement but also offers a truly global educational experience accessible from anywhere in the world. Embracing online education equipped with the right tools is pivotal in shaping the future career trajectories of working professionals worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.spjain.ae/programs/postgraduate/executive-mba