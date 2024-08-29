How Moscow will surprise guests at the largest forum-festival of this summer

All festival visitors will be able to become part of the world of fashion and style thanks to the fashion markets, where unusual brands of clothing and accessories are presented.

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:33 PM

From August 1 till September 8, 2024 a large-scale forum-festival "Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030", which will be held throughout the capital for over a month. Guests of the festival from Middle East will be able to travel to the futuristic capital of the future and get acquainted with Moscow and its technological side.

The festival will unfold at the main locations of the city and will transform Moscow into one big outdoor event venue.

"Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030" will surprise visitors with a rich programme, which will include not only entertaining but also cognitive content in interactive formats. The event will cover the entire city and will allow everyone to dive into the holiday atmosphere.

Guests of the festival will be able to visit more than 30 different festival venues, including a gastronomic festival zone, a fashion market, a summer lounge zone, a futuristic festival of advanced technologies and innovations and many others. For example, on Manezhnaya Square, in the very centre of the city, guests and residents of the capital will be able to get to know Moscow better thanks to recreated AR architectural objects, as well as to get acquainted with the rich gastronomic culture of Russia at the gastrofestival.

Everyone will be able to take part in numerous masterclasses. For example, take part in chargrill cooking masterclasses, as well as attend open cookery classes. And for those who want to enjoy unique dishes, the festival offers tastings of traditional Russian dishes from different regions of Russia. Special animation programmes, exciting kaleidoscope-making master classes and nitrogen shows have been prepared for young visitors to the festival. In addition to a fascinating gastronomic programme, visitors will find a summer lounge zone where they will be able to feel the beach atmosphere without leaving the heart of the Russian capital. Guests and residents of Moscow will be able to enjoy a rich concert programme thanks to virtuoso cover bands, exciting DJ sets and performances by international A CAPELLA bands. All festival visitors will be able to become part of the world of fashion and style thanks to the fashion markets, where unusual brands of clothing and accessories are presented.

Festival "Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030" will allow guests to travel to the megacity of the future and get to know the capital of Russia from its beautiful and unusual side. The festival is one of the many events within the framework of the "Moscow Seasons" project - a cycle of urban, large-scale events that rotate throughout the year. The project's festivals will be a great destination for a family or solo trip and will offer an unforgettable experience for all visitors from Middle East.