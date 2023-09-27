How Appy Pie is making AI accessible to businesses of all sizes
AI is becoming more and more prevalent in various sectors and industries.
By 2025, it is estimated that 60 per cent of businesses will adopt AI in some form or another. AI is not just a passing trend, but a serious topic that needs attention. The retail industry alone is projected to have a USD 19.9 billion AI market by 2027. However, many businesses are still unsure or afraid of AI, as it is a relatively new and complex technology.
Appy Pie has been on a mission to make cutting-edge technology accessible and affordable for everyone. The platform has introduced AI as one of the technologies it offers to its customers, in line with its vision of democratising technology. Appy Pie uses AppyLM, an AI-based large language model that employs conversational AI, NLP, and NLU, to help its customers overcome the financial and technological hurdles in adopting AI. It is well-known that implementing any new technology, especially advanced technology like AI, can be very expensive and time-consuming for a business. Building an app from scratch can be very expensive and time-consuming, depending on how complex the app is. Some businesses may shy away from it for this reason.
Abhinav Girdhar, the founder and CEO of Appy Pie, says: "Any business owner cares about three things: time, money, and talent. Adopting AI can put pressure on all three aspects, making many businesses reluctant to do so and miss out on the opportunities that come with AI for their business."
Appy Pie has solved this problem by adding AI to its platform and making AI-based development easier and faster. Appy Pie uses AppyLM, a large language model that can understand natural language commands, to help companies create apps without using codes or technical terms.
Another important factor to consider when adopting AI in app development is the UI designer's perspective. The app design can lose some of its quality and accuracy when it is handed over to the tech team for production. AppyLM has a smart solution for this by allowing UI designers to turn their designs into code. It is an AI-powered tool that can interpret the design details in natural language and convert them into code. This way, the design elements are preserved across different platforms and devices. AppyLM is an effective AI design tool that helps UI designers avoid any loss of information or developer bias in their app design.
Appy Pie has created an AI-powered design-to-code conversion that can speed up the app development process. This can help business owners gain a competitive advantage by reaching their target audience sooner.
Many businesses may not need to hire a specialised app developer or a similar tech resource to launch their minimum viable product (MVP) in the market. They can test their app with real users and make minor adjustments with their existing resources or an outsourced team. This new process, which uses AI as the core technology, can save businesses money, time, and resources, making it a smart and profitable option for businesses of any size and scale.
Girdhar explains that AppyLM allows the UI designer to have more control over the app creation process, which prevents any information loss between the design and development stages. This is crucial for building a business app that meets the expectations and needs of the app owner.
Appy Pie has also integrated various AI-based technologies into its platform, such as AI app generator, AI animation generator, website builder, chatbot builder, and more. These technologies make it easier and more efficient for users to create apps and websites without any coding skills or knowledge. For instance, a user can simply instruct or describe via writing what they want their app to do, such as "Create an eCommerce app", and AppyLM will generate an app in real-time. The user can then customise the app with their own content, products, and features.
Abhinav Girdhar says, 'Many brilliant businesses have missed out on the benefits of AI because they lacked the skills to use it. I believe that Appy LM will change how businesses adopt and use AI as a technology.'