HOT Systems custom-built professional laptops for specialised application workflows

In a market flooded with laptops of all kinds from leading brands, Joseph John, regional sales manager for HOT Systems at Omnix International highlighted the challenges that customers face and how HOT Systems laptops fill the gaps in customer expectations.

HOT System a registered trademark of Omnix International, is a custom-built brand that offers hardware solutions specifically developed for application workflows such as CAD, BIM, graphics, AR/VR, and AI/ML applications. The architecture of these machines is uniquely optimised for the combinations of applications used by professional designers in their workflows.

Many major brands are not tailored to the specific workflows that each client or designer requires. Understanding a designer's workflow environment and analyzing resource utilisation is essential to determining the optimal configuration for running these applications. This tailored approach was lacking in the market, leading clients to be misled by stockists who prioritized selling available stock over meeting client needs.

John said: “To address this gap, we introduced HOT -Hardware Optimizsation Technology. This researched methodology focuses on optimizing and seamlessly integrating hardware and software to enhance the efficiency and performance of various design workflows. Our platform rigorously tests different hardware components to find the best fit for running a combination of software applications effectively.”

HOT Systems aims to address common issues in typical design environments by enhancing performance through hardware optimizations that offer up to a 33% improvement. The solutions provide seamless software and hardware integration, ensuring custom-built hardware tailored to exact customer requirements.

“Clients benefit from access to the latest technology upgrades and an R&D testing centre, alongside standardised local production facilities with certified partnerships in the US, UK, and China for high-end needs. This infrastructure allows us to ensure faster delivery timeframes and the use of high-quality, tested, and certified components. Additionally, we offer a three-year onsite warranty and immediate online support upon logging a service call, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service and support,” John added

The GCC laptop market is influenced by several key factors, including economic conditions, technological advancements, consumer preferences, and government initiatives. GCC governments are investing heavily in digital transformation initiatives, which include enhancing IT infrastructure and promoting the use of technology in education and business sectors. This drives demand for laptops and other IT hardware. Programs to digitize education and equip students with laptops and other digital tools are significant in the region, further boosting market growth.

HOT Systems differentiates itself through unique value propositions like competitive pricing, specialized features, or superior after-sales support. GCC consumers often look for laptops with high-end specifications suitable for gaming, graphic design, and professional work. Offering laptops tailored to the specific needs of GCC consumers, with software pre-installed, optimised and tested is a competitive advantage for HOT Systems.

Highlighting an example of customizing laptops, Joseph said, “The demand for high-end laptops is rising as more professionals adopt 3D visualizations, simulations, analysis, and AI/ML applications. Building high-performance laptops presents several challenges, with heat generation being a key concern. High-end laptops often use desktop-grade processors and mobile graphics, necessitating powerful fans to dissipate heat, which can be somewhat noisy.”

“One of our clients required silent high-end laptops for their quiet work environments. Despite testing many brands, they were unable to find a suitable solution. They then approached the HOT Systems team, and our R&D department initiated a project to meet their needs. We successfully integrated liquid-cooled units into laptops that produce zero noise, even under full production load. HOT Systems is the region's premier provider of advanced, silent high-end laptops,” John added. The complexity of CAD modelling, graphics, and rendering applications requires meticulous optimisation and integration of software and hardware to appropriately utilize resources. The application demands, such as serial and parallel computations, place significant pressure on hardware components. “In such environments, frequent crashes, slowness, and productivity loss can substantially hinder project delivery and overall economic efficiency. Understanding the workflow requirements is key to addressing these issues. At HOT Systems, our expertise extends beyond hardware; our team includes software professionals, BIM project specialists, R&D experts, certified hardware technicians, and other specialists who collaborate to provide an integrated solution,” said John. HOT Systems addresses the diverse requirements of the Middle East markets, particularly in the laptop segment. HOT Systems introduced liquid cooling technology in laptops to this region, a unique innovation. Additionally, the company offers high-capacity laptops with memory options of 64GB, 96GB, 128GB, 192GB, and up to 8TB SSD storage. These laptops are manufactured with high-end components and thoroughly tested to ensure superior performance and reliability. HOT Systems is backed by Omnix International’s investment holding company, Al Imtiaz Group, Kuwait which is a listed company and has a paid-up capital of KD 113 million, with a diversified portfolio of assets that span global markets with a focus on the GCC and the wider MENA region. “We aim to expand the HOT Systems brand and technology globally, offering bespoke products such as Desktop PCs, Workstations, Laptops, Servers, Render Boxes, Render Farms, Collaborative Cloud, and Connectivity devices custom-built for professional Application environments. Our robust supply chain and authorized partner network enable us to meet various regional demands. We are also integrating user-friendly tools and AI capabilities into our products to enhance user productivity and experiences, with plans to launch these innovations soon, John concluded

HOT Systems targets promising markets like India, Singapore, Africa, and Europe as part of their regional expansion plans.