Horton Interiors: Raising the bar for design and build excellence

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 2:54 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 11:13 AM

The decision to offer comprehensive design and build support has been crucial to Horton Interior’s success. With design and build, one contractor is responsible for designing and building the project, as opposed to traditional fit-out, where different parties handle both aspects through a process of design, bid, and build.

Research in the US predicts that design and build will see an annual growth rate of 7.6 per cent between 2021 to 2025, with 34 per cent total growth in design and build construction spending. This integrated approach is also gaining popularity here in the UAE, where projects are becoming more complex. Having one point of contact improves accountability and reduces risk. It also offers better value alongside faster turnaround times.

Douglas Drummond, managing director, Horton Interiors, explains: “Many of our clients want to occupy their premises and start generating revenue as quickly as possible, so they don’t necessarily have the luxury or need to tender the two elements separately. Having skilled design, procurement, and construction management teams in-house means we can consider all aspects of a design to achieve superior results.”

“Generally, the demand for design and build comes from the commercial office sector; however, in the last 12 months, we have completed a university campus, fashion retail units, F&B outlets, gymnasiums, co-working spaces, and healthcare facilities. More and more businesses are recognising the benefits of integrated design and construction.” This recognition has seen Horton Interiors expand its influence, develop lasting stakeholder relationships, and secure repeat business mainly through word of mouth.

Horton Interiors’ capabilities are underpinned by several key pillars: technology, sustainability, creativity, and well-being. From a technology perspective, the team believes in maximising digital advances to streamline their operations and deliver added value for clients.

It has adopted Procore, a cloud-based construction management software that centralises tools and solutions for various stages of construction projects, connecting all stakeholders, from architects to contractors, to consolidate and manage projects. The real-time data and accessibility minimise costly risks and delays, ultimately speeding up delivery without compromising quality. In addition, Horton Interiors uses drone technology for 3D scanning as-built information and project filming.

Sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity and the project teams integrate sustainable practices as holistically as possible throughout the project lifecycle. The design team is LEED, WELL, or Estidama certified, and the firm complies with the environmental management standards gaining an ISO 14001 certification.

One of its recent projects Raban Al Safina demonstrates Horton Interiors’ ability to blend exceptional aesthetics with eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient solutions at every step. From energy-saving lighting systems to using sustainably sourced materials, the design had a minimal environmental impact while maximising user comfort and well-being.

Creatively, Horton Interiors continues to push the boundaries, having handled several standalone design projects and significantly increased its luxury residential and hospitality presence. Recently appointed Neelanchana Kumar, design director, leads the team, driving them towards excellence and inspiring them to go beyond the conventional. Each of her projects embodies Kumar’s profound understanding of space, form, and materials, where no detail is insignificant, and every decision is a deliberate one.

Over the last 12 months, there has been an array of notable projects undertaken by the firm, including The Giving Movement’s retail store in Mall of the Emirates, The Bureau Business Centre, the JClub wellness destination at Mina A’Salam, Wow Properties, Amanat Holdings HQ, and Knauf’s regional office.

Kumar commented: “We’re incredibly proud of the recent work we’ve done across a wide range of industries to create functional, stylish and sustainable spaces that reflect the unique needs of their users. We work very closely with our clients to understand their challenges and deliver based on their objectives – this all helps to establish a deeper connection and create brand ambassadors among the people we work with.”

Earlier this year, the firm announced its expansion into Abu Dhabi with its Yas Mall office opening. At around 80 employees, the company has also increased its headcount by 50 per cent to deliver larger projects across the Emirates. Horton Interiors’ accomplishments haven’t gone unnoticed with several design industry accolades underscoring its success, including being named one of the Top D&B contractors in the UAE by Love That Design, one of the Top 25 Fit-Out firms by Commercial Interior Design magazine, and included on Design Middle East’s Fit-Out Powerlist for 2023.

Praise is equally high amongst its clients. “One of our biggest challenges was to create an open space for trading while maintaining acoustic quality. We also needed to be savvy with the space, making room for a higher number of team members than initially expected, as well as creating additional workspaces for visiting staff from abroad. Another consideration was aligning with international brand guidelines and achieving the same clean lines, subtle colour scheme, and sense of calm in such a bustling city as Dubai. The final result was exactly what we wanted. Horton Interiors’ detail-oriented approach shone through” - Corrado Pittaluga, manager at Ifchor Gaibraiths Dubai.

With its innovative attitude, superior construction standards, and commitment to client satisfaction, Horton Interiors shows no sign of slowing down as it continues to redefine what’s possible for an interior design and fit-out company in Dubai.

Website: https://hortoninteriors.com/