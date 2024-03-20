Honouring mothers by establishing an educational endowment fund: Danube Group contributes Dh10 million to Mothers’ Endowment campaign

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 3:53 PM

Danube Group announced a contribution of Dh10 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, joining the growing list of contributes to the campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign is aimed to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world in a sustainable manner.

Danube’s contribution is part of a significant response to the campaign, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, as individuals, businesses, businessmen and institutions continue to support the campaign and highlight the culture of giving and generosity, deeply rooted in the UAE community.

Expressing devotion

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said: "The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is aimed at supporting and empowering mothers in the UAE. Their unwavering dedication, and sacrifices shape the very fabric of society. Through this initiative, we not only honour their boundless contributions but also pave the way for a brighter future. This new addition to the initiative by Sheikh Mohammed during this month of Ramadan is a message of devotion to, and appreciation of mothers, while at the same time responding to the pressing needs of in underprivileged communities around the world, where challenging conditions prevent adequate access to education."

"We are honoured to be part of this campaign, as well as previous charity and humanitarian campaigns launched under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. Contributing to this campaign is particularly significant as it represents the pillars of the society, women, and mothers, acknowledging their strength and selfless giving,” he added.

Honouring parents

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign aims to promote the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion, and solidarity among members of the community, while solidifying the UAE’s humanitarian role by establishing a sustainable endowment that provides education that empowers underprivileged individuals and helps them drive sustainable development in their communities.

Proceeds of the campaign will go towards education projects supporting the education of millions around the world, by providing them with the tools and skills that help them lead independent, dignified lives. Projects under this campaign will be carried out in partnership with humanitarian organisations.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign builds upon the success of previous humanitarian campaigns launched by Sheikh Mohammed in Ramadan and extends the UAE’s approach to charity and humanitarian efforts, based on structured teamwork, long-term planning, and sustainable benefits.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).