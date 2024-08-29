HONOR announces collaboration with Google Cloud to unveil groundbreaking AI features

Welcoming the new school year with a fresh identity
HONOR has announced that its official collaboration with Google Cloud to introduce three innovative cloud AI features on its upcoming foldable flagship device, HONOR Magic V3.
This announcement marks a significant leap forward in AI technology, with the introduction of AI Eraser, Face to Face Translation, and HONOR Notes Live Translation. The HONOR Magic V3 will make its debut at IFA 2024 in Berlin.
As the world’s thinnest yet inward-foldable phone, the HONOR Magic V3 stands out for its exceptional hardware durability, impressive battery life, and superior photography performance.
In addition, it showcases cutting-edge on-device and cloud AI innovations, delivering a seamless and intelligent user experience.
On this occasion, HONOR has unveiled videos that highlight the collaboration between HONOR and Google Cloud, demonstrating how the HONOR Magic V3’s AI capabilities can significantly enhance various aspects of daily life and work. The videos illustrate applications across diverse scenarios including business meetings, travel, lifestyle sharing, and eye health.
Furthermore, the HONOR Magic V3 features HONOR’s iconic on-device AI feature, Magic Portal, which leverages the device’s understanding of the user to provide tailored recommendations. The HONOR Magic V3 enhances this with the new Magic Portal on Foldable feature, taking full advantage of the large inner screen. Users can open two different floating apps simultaneously through Magic Portal for multitasking purposes.
